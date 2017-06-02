Christine Toy Johnson, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Kate Burton and More Elected to Actors' Equity's National Council

Actors' Equity Association, the labor union representing more than 51,000 professional theatre Actors and Stage Managers, has announced the results of its 2017 National Council election. One (1) National Officer seat and fifteen (15) Councillor seats across all three regions and representing three (3) categories (Principal Actor, Chorus Actor and Stage Manager) were filled.

Eastern Regional Vice President Melissa Robinette was elected to serve the final year of a three-year term as 1st Vice President (Principal).

Equity Members elected to regional Councillor seats will serve three-year terms.

In the Eastern Region, there were five (5) Councillor vacancies in the Principal Actor category. One seat was filled by incumbent Christine Toy Johnson. Also elected in the Principal Actor category were Kellie Overbey, Claire Karpen, Carson D. Elrod and Jeffrey Omura. Filling the two (2) Chorus Actor seats were Nikka Graff Lanzarone and Manoel Felciano. Incumbent Stage Manager Councillor Lisa Dawn Cave was re-elected, while the other vacant Stage Manager seat will be filled by Erin Maureen Koster.

In the Central Region, Non-Councillor Central Regional Board Member Wydetta Carter was elected as a Councillor in the Principal Actor category.

In the Western Region, Kate Burton and Barbara Callander were elected as Principal Councillors. Incumbents Heather Lee and Vernon Willet were both re-elected as Principal Councillors. Michael A. Shepperd was elected to the one available Chorus seat in the region.

ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION, founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional Actors and Stage Managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its Members by negotiating wages, working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. #EquityWorks.

