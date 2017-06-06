Carrie St. Louis and Kyle Scatliffe to Star in 54 SINGS 1776

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Carrie St. Louis and Kyle Scatliffe in "54 Sings 1776" on July 3 and July 4, 2017. The Fourth of July meets Broadway in the fourth annual concert staging of the beloved musical, 1776, at Feinstein's/54 Below. Showcase your patriotism with some of Broadway's brightest stars singing numbers such as "Sit Down, John," "He Plays The Violin," "Molasses To Rum," and more as we celebrate the great sacrifices our friends, family, and founding fathers have made to shape our nation.

Feinstein's/54 Below is delighted to wave the American flag proudly at this most beloved Broadway score as some of New York's most exciting voices proffer these uniquely American tunes. Join Abigail Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Martha Jefferson, and John Adams as they descend upon the stage for what promises to be the perfect theatrical fit for the Fourth of July.

The cast for both nights includes Kyle Scatliffe (The Color Purple, Les Miserables) as John Adams, Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages) as Abigail Adams, Julian Decker (Sunset Boulevard, Les Miserables) as Benjamin Franklin, Ryan Vona (Paramour, Once) as Richard Henry Lee, Tally Sessions (War Paint, Falsettos) as Thomas Jefferson, Michael McCorry Rose (Wicked, A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder) as John Dickinson, Kim McClay (I'll Be Home for Christmas World Premiere) as Martha Jefferson, Wade McCollum (Ernest Shackleton Loves Me, Wicked) as Edward Rutledge, and Alex Prakken (Newsies National Tour) as The Courier.

Additional casting includes Connor Deane (Les Miserables at the MUNY, Broadway Method Academy Executive Director) as Roger Sherman, Michael Hull (Avenue Q, That Golden Girls Show) as Robert Livingston, Ben Biggers (Elementary on CBS, Aida at the MUNY) as John Hancock, Nathan Goodrich as Charles Thomson (The Fantasticks Off-Broadway), Jordan Jacobs (Peter and the Starcatcher at Oklahoma CityRep) as James Wilson, and Sam Hartley (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Beauty and the Beast National Tour).

Matt Redmond (Mamma Mia! and Aida at The MUNY) directs, and Geraldine Anello (Finian's Rainbow at the Irish Repertory Theatre) provides musical direction. Amy Sapp of Feinstein's/54 Below produces.

"54 Sings 1776" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 3 and July 4 at 7:00 and 9:30 each night. There is a $25-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, and Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes Feinstein's/54 Below "has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade- patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs." Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins.

