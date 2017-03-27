BroadwayHD's SHE LOVES ME Live-Stream Breaks Guinness World Record

Roundabout Theatre Company and BroadwayHD, alongside co-founders and executive producers Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, broke the Guinness World Record for the first Broadway show to be live streamed for Roundabout's production of "She Loves Me" on June 30, 2016.

The historic performance was viewed live in real-time by audiences in more than 60 countries. The performance is currently available for on-demand viewing on BroadwayHD.com.

Roundabout Theatre Company's hit revival of She Loves Me starred Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, Zachary Levi and Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski.

Go to broadwayhd.com/shelovesme and find out how to see the stream again, and in the meantime, click here for the opening number!

SHE LOVES ME also starred Tony Award-nominee Gavin Creel, Byron Jennings, and Tom McGowan. It was directed by Scott Ellis, choreographed by Warren Carlyle with musical direction by Paul Gemignani. This classic musical comedy features a book by Joe Masteroff, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick and music by Jerry Bock.

Winner of the 2016 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, She Loves Me was the most nominated show of the 2015-2016 season, including eight Tony Award nominations, nine Drama Desk nominations, eight Outer Critic Circle nominations, and three Drama League nominations.

SHE LOVES ME is a heartwarming musical comedy classic about finding love the good old-fashioned way. It follows Georg (Levi) and Amalia (Benanti), two parfumerie clerks who aren't quite the best of friends. Constantly bumping heads while on the job, the sparring coworkers can't seem to find common ground. But little do they know, the anonymous romantic pen pals they have both been falling for happen to be each other! Will love continue to blossom once their identities are finally revealed?

