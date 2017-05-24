Broadwaysted Podcast Takes a White Wine Induced Magic Carpet Ride with Telly Leung

This week the Broadwaysted crew is dropping a sick beat and going a cappella with the amazingly talented #FriendOfTheShow Telly Leung!

This week we're drinking beer and white wine while Telly spills about the incredible experience of IN TRANSIT, his favorite places to get Chinese Hot Pot, and the sexy secret shows between the FLOWER DRUM SONG and HAIRSPRAY dressing rooms.

#WhatHaveYouSeenThisWeek finds us discussing GROUNDHOG DAY--and then we discuss the people Telly has seen in Broadway Physical Therapy--as well as Spamilton and Encore's THE GOLDEN APPLE. We chat about Telly's journey with RENT, the show poster that hangs on Kevin's wall with Telly's signature on it, and our collective obsession with Betty Buckley (but Telly wins hands down...he was a Buckhead!) Game Master Kimberly introduces the game "Is this the name of a College a cappella group...or did I make this up off the top of my head?" and then we play "Celebrity" with Lights of Broadway Show Cards.

Telly's gearing up to go on a Broadway magic carpet ride, but we already got our wish because Telly's a #FriendOfTheShow...so check out this week's episode as Telly gets Broadwaysted!

Telly's Bio : Telly Leung was born and raised in New York City and attended Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama (CMU). He has been seen on Broadway in Flower Drum Song, Pacific Overtures, RENT, Godspell, Allegiance, and In Transit. He originated the role of Boq in the Chicago company of Wicked and appeared as Angel in RENT at the Hollywood Bowl under the direction of Neil Patrick Harris. On TV, Telly has been seen in "Glee," "Odd Mom Out," "Deadbeat," and "Law and Order: Criminal Intent." In 2012, Telly released his first solo album entitled {i'll cover you} on the Yellow Sound Label in 2012, and his follow-up album, "Songs for You" was released in 2016. All recordings are available on iTunes, Amazon, and Spotify. Follow him @tellyleung.

