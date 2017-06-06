Broadway's Phillipa Soo to Perform on PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH; John Stamos to Host

Emmy Award-nominated actor and producer John Stamos (FULLER HOUSE, SCREAM QUEENS) is set to host the 37th annual edition of PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH, broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. The all-star musical and fireworks extravaganza will kick off the country's 241st birthday with performances by: soul men Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi of The Blues Brothers; iconic multi-platinum selling music legends The Beach Boys, with special guests John Stamos (drums) and Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath (vocals); legendary Motown stars The Four Tops; THE VOICE Season 12 winner Chris Blue; and Tony-nominated Broadway star Phillipa Soo (AMÉLIE, HAMILTON); with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly (additional performers to be announced). Multi-talented actress and singer Sofia Carson (DESCENDENTS 2) will open the show with a special performance of the "National Anthem."



The concert will also feature a tribute to our men and women in uniform by country music star and Grammy-nominated member of the Grand Ole Opry Trace Adkins who will perform his new single "Still A Soldier." The inspiring moment will be dedicated to our troops and veterans, and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice fighting for our freedom. A CAPITOL FOURTH airs on PBS Tuesday, July 4, 2017 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. ET before a concert audience of hundreds of thousands, millions more at home, as well as to our troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network. The program can also be heard live in stereo over NPR member stations nationwide.

The concert will also be live-streamed online on Facebook Live and http://www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth and available as Video on Demand for a limited time only, July 4 to July 18, 2017.

The top-rated, award-winning program features twenty cameras positioned around the city to capture the fireworks display including the U.S. Capitol, the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument. Capping off the show will be a rousing rendition of Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture" complete with live cannon fire provided by the United States Army Presidential Salute Battery, an audience favorite and A CAPITOL FOURTH tradition.

Also participating in the event will be the Choral Arts Society of Washington, the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, the U.S. Army Ceremonial Band, Members of the Armed Forces carrying the State and Territorial Flags and the Armed Forces Color Guard provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

