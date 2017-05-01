Broadway Entertainers from Around the World Come Together For Broadway in the HOOD

From Broadway with Love: Honoring The Shoulders We Stand On, is a celebration unlike any other! Featuring 16 of Broadway's biggest and best musicals including; The Wiz, Jelly's Last Jam, The Lion King, A Chorus Line, CATS, Hamilton, Matilda, The Color Purple and many more! Welcoming guest artists which between them all are; 8 Grammy Awards, 4 Tony Awards, 1 Drama Desk Award, 10 American Music Awards, 2 NAACP Awards, and 1 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee! Over 20 international guest performers from Broadway in the H.O.O.D Canada, Broadway in the H.O.O.D Virginia, 300+ local actors, singers, dancers, and musicians all on stage in Reynolds Hall at the beautiful Smith Center!

A star-studded cast of actors, singers, dancers and musicians weave together a beautiful tapestry dedicated to Lena Horne, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Pearl Bailey, Louis Armstrong, Redd Foxx and many others who stood the test of time, fought, marched, and kicked doors open in Las Vegas and throughout the world. This highly anticipated event marks the inaugural benefit fundraising concert for Broadway in the H.O.O.D and will become an annual event, celebrating and honoring the contributions of those past and present entertainers who have paved the way for all entertainers. From Broadway with Love: Honoring The Shoulders We Stand On will be hosted by and will feature special performances by; Broadway veteran, singer, dancer, actor and producer, Anthony Wayne (Pippin, Anything Goes, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, A Chorus Line, The Color Purple & Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical); Broadway powerhouse, Moya Angela (In Transit: The Musical, Dreamgirls, The Lion King, Ghost: The Musical and America's Got Talent); Broadway's "Classy Crooner," Travis Cloer (Jersey Boys, The Other Guy, Damn Yankees, Starlight Express); and Broadway's triple-threat-sensation, Anika Ellis-Mungin (Aida, Sweet Charity, The Color Purple, Fosse, KC & The Sunshine Band vocalist).

This year, there will be a very special tribute to Broadway veteran and Las Vegas headliner, Mr. Sammy Davis Jr., starring "The Legendary, Singer, Songwriter & Entertainer," Clint Holmes; Rock & Roll Hall of Fame recipient, Merald "Bubba" Knight, of Gladys Knight & The Pips; "The Ultimate Entertainer," Earl Turner; and Las Vegas native, Avree Walker. The show will also have guest star performances by four-time Grammy Award-winner Deniece Williams (Let's Hear it For The Boys, Too Much, Too Little, Too Late, Silly); Broadway and Las Vegas living legend, Reva Rice (Starlight Express, Fosse, The Color Purple & Vegas The Show); and veteran film, television and Broadway actor, Antonio "Huggy Bear" Fargas (Starchy & Hutch, Everybody Hates Chris, Ma' Rainey's Black Bottom).

Your support of this year's concert and future fundraising campaigns is more critical than ever as funding for arts programs are being cut all over the country. Funds are needed to support our free 13-week intensive-training Musical Summer Theater Camp, which is offered each summer free for youth ages 9 - 17-years-old. This Summer Camp includes specialized training in different styles of singing, dancing, acting, as well as life and survival skills from entertainment professionals and community leaders. Broadway in the H.O.O.D along with local homeless shelters and other organizations and rehabilitation programs work together to ensure that former drug dealers, those affiliated with gangs, and those who are displaced have the opportunity to take advantage of the many programs and productions by Broadway in the H.O.O.D throughout the year.

Tickets for From Broadway With Love: A Benefit Concert for Broadway in the H.O.O.D are on sale now! Tickets range from $19 - $109 plus tax and service fees. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.broadwayinthehood.org, by phone at 702-749-2000 or 808-326-6868(TTY) or at the box office located at 361 Symphony Park Ave. For preferred seating and special rates for groups of 10 or more, contact 702-749-2348.

About Broadway in the H.O.O.D (Helping Others Open Doors)

Broadway In The H.O.O.D serves over two-hundred cast members locally and nationally and continues to strive to make its programs, training classes, and events free or low-cost for cast members and the community. Thanks to the generosity of the community over the last seven years, Broadway In The H.O.O.D has been able to cast and produce quality productions that the community has graciously supported. That's over 10,000 people a year, representing all socio-economic backgrounds and diverse communities blessed to have access to quality productions throughout Nevada and across the United States and now even in Canada. A Source of Joy Theatricals is a national 501c3 theatre program based in Las Vegas, Nevada, that is dedicated to making a positive impact in communities across the United States, with a special focus on youth between 8 - 20 years-of-age. A Source of Joy Theatricals offers educational and cultural opportunities to a multitude of America's future leaders and has gained the attention and support of city, state and government officials, notable celebrities, the NAACP and the American Theatre Wing. Broadway in the H.O.O.D is committed to Helping Others Open Doors! Since its inception in 2010, Broadway in the H.O.O.D has produced major original productions dealing with social issues as well as some of the biggest Tony Award®-winning, Broadway blockbuster hits such as "The Wiz," Violet, Once On This Island,"Dreamgirls" and "The Color Purple." For more information about Broadway in the H.O.O.D, please visit http://www.broadwayinthehood.org/.

