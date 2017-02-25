Broadway-Bound SOUSATZKA, Starring Victoria Clark, Starts Tonight in Toronto

The world premiere engagement of SOUSATZKA, with book by Craig Lucas, music by David Shire, and lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr., based on the original novel "Madame Sousatzka" by Bernice Rubens, begins previews in Toronto tonight, February 25, with opening night set for March 23, 2017.

Directed by Adrian Noble and choreographed by Graciela Daniele, the production stars Victoria Clark, Montego Glover, Judy Kaye and Jordan Barrow.

Based on the original novel Madame Sousatzka, written by Bernice Rubens, Sousatzka is set in London, England in 1982 and tells the story of a musical prodigy torn between two powerful women from vastly different worlds: his mother, a political refugee from South Africa and his piano teacher, a brilliant eccentric with a shattered past. These two proud, iconoclastic women must ultimately cross cultural and racial divides to find common ground, or else jeopardize the young musician's destiny.

SOUSATZKA, with its inspirational story of art and music as a tool for change and healing, could not be a more prescient response to the current global attitude towards refugees.

SOUSATZKA stars Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light In The Piazza), Tony Award-nominee Montego Glover (Memphis), two-time Tony Award-winner Judy Kaye (Phantom of the Opera, Nice Work if You Can Get it), and features the Broadway debut of Jordan Barrow (The Tempest / Shakespeare in the Park). The cast of 47 Canadian and American performers also features Ryan Allen, Rebecca Eichenberger, Sara Jean Ford, Fuschia!, John Hillner, Virginia Preston, Christianne Tisdale and Nick Wyman.

The impressive ensemble includes Jewelle Blackman, Siena Bildfell, Ben Bogen, Karen Burthwright, Mark Cassius, Janelle Cooper, Réjean Cournoyer, Alvin Crawford, Saccha Dennis, Bernard Dotson, Shiloh Goodin, Kira Guloien, Mary Gutzi, Tevyn Hill, Jordan Fife Hunt, Erin Lamar, Eryn LeCroy, James Levesque, Hailey Lewis, David Lindo-Reid, Allison McCaughey, Cory O'Brien, Rebecca Poff, Travis Pratt, Mya Puryear, Jack Rennie, Tim Shew, Jamal Shuriah, David Silvestri, Isaiah Slater, Kaden Stephen, Eva Tavares, Tryphena Wade, Charles E. Wallace, J.D. Webster and Jonathan Winsby.

SOUSATZKA, a Garth Drabinsky production presented by Teatro Proscenium Limited Partnership (Richard Stursberg, CEO) is written by three-time Tony Award-nominated book writer Craig Lucas (An American in Paris, The Light In The Piazza, Prelude to a Kiss); and the legendary team of Tony Award-winning Lyricist Richard Maltby, Jr. (Closer Than Ever, Baby, Big, Fosse) and Academy Award-winning Composer David Shire (Closer Than Ever, Baby, Big, the film Norma Rae); choreographed by ten-time Tony Award-nominee Graciela Daniele (Ragtime, The Visit); and directed by Adrian Noble (former Artistic Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Secret Garden, Macbeth /Metropolitan Opera).

SOUSATZKA's creative and design dream team includes Tony Award-winning Scenic Designer Anthony Ward (Mary Stuart), Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Paul Tazewell (Hamilton), two-time Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley (Hamilton), Olivier Award-winning Projection Designer Jonathan Driscoll (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Grammy Award-winning Sound Designer Martin Levan (Phantom of the Opera, Sunset Boulevard, Show Boat, Cats cast recording), Tony Award-winning Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick (Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, Titanic), Grammy Award-winning Musical Supervisor David Caddick (Phantom of the Opera, Sunset Boulevard, LES MISERABLES cast recording), Music Director Brad Haak (An American in Paris), with additional Music and Vocal Arrangements by Grammy Award-winning Lebo M. (The Lion King), and additional Music Arrangements by Grammy Award-nominated Marius de Vries (the films Moulin Rouge, La La Land).

SOUSATZKA's pre-Broadway strictly limited engagement is scheduled to run through April 9, 2017. Planning is underway for an fall Broadway Premiere. For more information visit www.SousatzkaMusical.com.

IF YOU GO:

SOUSATZKA

A New Musical

Elgin Theatre, 189 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON, M5B 1M4

February 25, 2017 - April 9, 2017

Opening Night: Thursday, March 23, 2017 @ 8pm

Tuesday-Saturday @ 8pm | Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday @ 2pm

Ticket prices range from $60-$175

Buy tickets online at www.ticketmaster.ca, by phone 1-855-985-5000,

or in person at the Elgin Theatre Box Office 189 Yonge Street

For Groups of 15+ contact groupsales@teatropro.com

For more info visit www.sousatzkamusical.com.

