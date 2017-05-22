Bernadette Peters to Talk Storied Career in 'Profiles in Creativity' Series at the Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center today announces that acclaimed three-time Tony Award-winning actress and star of the Kennedy Center's celebrated 2011 production of Follies, Bernadette Peters, will take part in philanthropist and Board Chairman David M. Rubenstein's new series of sit-down conversations with high-profile figures from the arts and culture field on June 26, 2017.

This unique series, inspired and influenced by the words and beliefs of President John F. Kennedy, offers rare, personal discussion with extraordinary men and women who have made history through their creative achievements.

In an engaging discussion with Mr. Rubenstein, Ms. Peters will talk career, musical theater, current projects such as Mozart in the Jungle and The Good Fight, as well as discuss contemporary social issues through the lens of ideals often ascribed to President Kennedy (Courage, Freedom, Justice, Service, and Gratitude). Each Profiles in Creativity program features video clips showcasing the guest artist's career highlights. The new series launched on April 29, 2017, with a conversation with EGOT winner and 2015 Kennedy Center Honoree Rita Moreno, and will continue on November 2 with another featured guest to be announced at a later date. This series is presented as part of JFKC: A Centennial Celebration of John F. Kennedy.

Financier and philanthropist David Rubenstein is also the host of a Bloomberg TV series, The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations, which explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business. He travels the country talking to the high-profile executive leaders of Wall Street and beyond to uncover their stories and their path to success. From Bill Gates to Oprah, from Indra Nooyi to Warren Buffett, Mr. Rubenstein goes in search of the fundamental insights that reveal what makes a truly great leader.

Throughout her illustrious career, Bernadette Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage and television, in concert, and on recordings.

While best known for her work in the theater, Peters's career also boasts an impressive list of television credits, which includes Amazon Prime's highly popular Mozart in the Jungle which won the 2016 Golden Globe for Best TV Comedy or Musical series. She also currently co-stars in the new CBS All Access series, The Good Fight, a spin-off of the network's popular series, The Good Wife.

One of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers, Peters has won numerous accolades including three Tony Awards®, a Golden Globe, three Grammy® nominations, three Emmy® nominations and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Recent stage credits include City Center's Encores! production, A BED A CHAIR: A New York Love Affair featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim and orchestrations by Wynton Marsalis, and on Broadway, A Little Night Music and Follies.

Peters has recorded six solo albums; including the Grammy®-nominated I'll Be Your Baby Tonight, Sondheim, Etc.: Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall and Bernadette Peters Loves Rodgers & Hammerstein, in addition to numerous Grammy Award®-winning Broadway Cast recordings.

Peters devotes her time and talents to numerous events that benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Her "pet project" Broadway Barks, co-founded with Mary Tyler Moore, is an annual star-studded dog and cat adoption event that benefits shelter animals throughout the New York City area. She is a New York Times Best-Selling author who has penned three children's books, Broadway Barks, Stella is a Star, and Stella and Charlie: Friends Forever. All of her proceeds from the sale of these books benefit Broadway Barks. Peters resides in New York with her rescue dogs, Charlie and Rosalia.

David M. Rubenstein is a Co-Founder and Co-CEO of The Carlyle Group, a global alternative asset manager. Established in 1987, Carlyle now manages $158 billion from 35 offices around the world. Mr. Rubenstein, a native of Baltimore, is a 1970 magna cum laude graduate of Duke, where he was elected Phi Beta Kappa. Following Duke, Mr. Rubenstein graduated in 1973 from The University of Chicago Law School, where he was an editor of the Law Review. From 1973-75, Mr. Rubenstein practiced law in New York with Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. From 1975-76 he served as Chief Counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Constitutional Amendments. From 1977-1981, during the Carter Administration, Mr. Rubenstein was Deputy Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy. After his White House service and before co-founding Carlyle, Mr. Rubenstein practiced law in Washington with Shaw, Pittman, Potts & Trowbridge (now Pillsbury, Winthrop, Shaw Pittman). Mr. Rubenstein is Chairman of the Boards of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and of Duke University, a Regent of the Smithsonian Institution, Co-Chairman of the Brookings Institution, Vice-Chairman of the Council on Foreign Relations, a Trustee of the National Gallery of Art, and President of the Economic Club of Washington, D.C.

In the year leading up to the centennial of John F. Kennedy's birth on May 29, 2017, the Kennedy Center, the living memorial to President John F. Kennedy, is re-imagining the very mission of the institution created in his name. Inspired by some of the key ideals he championed-Courage, Freedom, Justice, Service, and Gratitude-the Center is featuring special programming through the end of 2017 that explores, challenges, and reflects the contemporary spirit of America. Guided by JFK's legacy of idealism, hope, and empowerment, the Kennedy Center will serve as a creative catalyst and meeting place, inviting members of the public to engage directly with artists and ideas, and actively participate in the civic and cultural life of their country.

Profiles in Creativity with David Rubenstein: Bernadette Peters will take place on Monday, June 26, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. in the Family Theater. Standard tickets are $30 and go on sale to Kennedy Center Members at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2017 and to the general public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Kennedy Center Box Office, by calling InstantCharge at (202) 467-4600, or through the Kennedy Center website at www.kennedy-center.org.

