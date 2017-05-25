BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE
Backstage with Richard Ridge: Tony Nominee Andrew Rannells Opens Up About His Winning Whizzer

May. 25, 2017  

Earlier this year, Andrew Rannells returned to Broadway in Falsettos, giving perhaps his most poignant performance to date as Whizzer. Below, watch as the Tony nominee joins BroadwayWorld and Sag-Aftra Foundation for a Career Conversation about how he found the character, why he adores his Falsettos family, and so much more!

Andrew Rannells is perhaps best known for his role as "Elijah" on the hit HBO series GIRLS. Andrew also appeared in season two of Steven Soderbergh's THE KNICK on Cinemax, NBC's THE NEW NORMAL and in Nancy Meyer's THE INTERN. He originated the role of "Elder Price" in THE BOOK OF MORMON, for which he won a Grammy Award and was nominated for both a Tony and a Drama Desk Award. Also on Broadway, heplayed the role of "King George" in the smash hit HAMILTON and starred as "Hedwig" in HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH. Andrew recently appeared in the Fox feature WHY HIM alongside James Franco and Bryan Cranston. Rannells just wrapped his latest Broadway performance in FALSETTOS, for which he has been nominated for a Tony Award.

