Backstage with Richard Ridge: Telly Leung Is Keeping One Jump Ahead as Broadway's New ALADDIN!

Agrabah has got a new prince in town! Earlier this month Telly Leung inherited the lamp at the New Amsterdam Theatre as Broadway's newest Aladdin. Below, watch as he chats with Richard Ridge about how he got the part, why he joining the Disney legacy is so important to him, and so much more. Plus, watch him perform "Proud of Your Boy!"

Telly Leung most recently starred in Broadway's first acapella musical, In Transit, at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Last season, he starred opposite Lea Salonga and George Takei in Allegiance. He made his Broadway debut in the 2002 revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Flower Drum Song, followed by the Roundabout Theater Company revival of Pacific Overtures. Telly starred in the final Broadway cast of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Rent, which was filmed for DVD release, and also appeared on Broadway in the 2011 revival of Godspell. Telly originated the role of Boq in the Chicago production of the smash hit Wicked and, under the direction of Neil Patrick Harris, recreated his portrayal of Angel in Rent at the Hollywood Bowl. For more information, visit www.tellyleung.com.

