Backstage with Richard Ridge: Michael Ball & Alfie Boe Get Ready to Come Together on the New York City Center Stage!

Following the phenomenal success of their double platinum selling #1 UK album Together (released in the US by Decca Records), and a major sold out UK tour, musical legends Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will perform their first-and-only U.S. performance tonight, May 23. at New York City Center.

Below, watch as the duo chats about performing together onstage, their friendship offstage and so much more!

Two of the greatest voices in the world, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe have received countless prestigious awards, record breaking sales, and chart successes. Over his 30 year career, Ball has held leading roles in the West End transfer of Hairspray, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables and more, while also being a two-time recipient of the Olivier Awards (UK's version of the Tony Awards) presented by the Society of London Theatre. In addition, Michael hosts his own radio show on BBC Radio 2 titled, "The Michael Ball Show." Boe most recently held the lead role in Finding Neverland and Les Miserables on Broadway and shared a Tony Award with the ensemble cast of Baz Luhrmann's revival of La Bohème. He continues to be the UK's biggest-selling tenor and next month will take the stage at London Coliseum as lead in the English National Opera production of Roger & Hammerstein's iconic Carousel.

On Together - which in just six short weeks, became the top selling UK release of 2016, and the UK Christmas Number 1 album - the artists selected an array of cherished favorites and gems from stage and popular music including a Les Miserables medley, "Somewhere," "Music of the Night," "When You Wish Upon a Star," "You'll Never Walk Alone," "Speak Softly Love" (theme from The Godfather), "For Once in My Life," and more.

The relationship between Ball and Boe began 10 years ago after performing in "Kismet" at the London Coliseum. It was then that Michael Ball made history as the first musical theater star to be given a solo concert at the iconic Royal Albert Hall's BBC Proms, and asked Alfie Boe to join him to perform at this classical music festival. Their instant camaraderie and professional mutual admiration made for the perfect pairing and, to the delight of their hundreds of thousands of fans across the globe, came to fruition when Decca Records released "Together." The album's success is a testament to the popularity and talent of the UK's finest voices.

Tickets are available at www.livenation.com and www.nycitycenter.org.

