BWW TV: See Marisa Tomei, Lena Hall and More in Highlights from LCT's HOW TO TRANSCEND A HAPPY MARRIAGE

LCT's production of How to Transcend a Happy Marriage opens tonight, March 20, at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65th Street) at Lincoln Center. Just in time for the opening festivities, click below to watch highlights from the show!

At a dinner party in the wilds of New Jersey, two married couples discuss a younger acquaintance - a polyamorous woman who also hunts her own meat. Fascinated, they invite this mysterious woman and her two live-in boyfriends to a New Year's Eve party, which alters the course of their lives. How to Transcend a Happy Marriage asks: how much love can a twosome contain? What are the limits of friendship, and what happens when parents who have forgotten their own wildness have a wild rumpus all their own?

Starring Lena Hall, Brian Hutchison, David McElwee, Omar Metwally,Naian Gonz·lez Norvind, Austin Smith, Marisa Tomei and Robin Weigert.

Related Articles