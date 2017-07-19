BWW TV: Liz Callaway, Lesli Margherita & More Preview Their Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Jul. 19, 2017  

Earlier this week, a New Group of artists headed to Feinstein's/54 Below to preview their upcoming engagements. Michael Feinstein (Showstoppers- August 8-September 3), Liz Callaway (The Beat Goes On- July 25, 28-29, September 10), Lesli Margherita (Rule Your Kingdom-August 24-26), Tovah Feldshuh (Aging is Optional- August 1 & 3), and Carole Demas (The Broadhurst at 100!- August 16) are giving you a sneak peek below!

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife.Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

