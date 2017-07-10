Broadway by the Beach: Chris Christie Makes Main Stem Photoshop Debut

When New Jersey Governor Chris Christie came under fire last week for photos depicting he and his family on a public beach during a government shutdown, the good folks of the Internet wasted no time in memeing the disgraced official into oblivion.

This afternoon, courtesy of actor Stephen Wallem, the fun continued as he spectacularly superimposed Christie into more than thirty Broadway shows.

"It's all completely absurd and silly," Wallem, who came up with the idea while home with a cold, told The Observer. "I had no goal behind launching into it other than getting my mind off my coughing and wheezing. I'm thoroughly tickled that people got a kick out of them."

Check out the series below to see Chris Christie make his Broadway debut all over town.

