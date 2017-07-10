Broadway by the Beach: Chris Christie Makes Main Stem Photoshop Debut

Jul. 10, 2017  

When New Jersey Governor Chris Christie came under fire last week for photos depicting he and his family on a public beach during a government shutdown, the good folks of the Internet wasted no time in memeing the disgraced official into oblivion.

This afternoon, courtesy of actor Stephen Wallem, the fun continued as he spectacularly superimposed Christie into more than thirty Broadway shows.

"It's all completely absurd and silly," Wallem, who came up with the idea while home with a cold, told The Observer. "I had no goal behind launching into it other than getting my mind off my coughing and wheezing. I'm thoroughly tickled that people got a kick out of them."

Check out the series below to see Chris Christie make his Broadway debut all over town.




 

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Will Disney's HERCULES Go the Distance to Broadway? Alan Menken Reveals Stage Version in the Works
  • Ruby Rakos, Jason Danieley, Max von Essen and More to Follow the Yellow Brick Road in 'CHASING RAINBOWS' Labs
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Oscar Isaac, Keegan-Michael Key and More in HAMLET at The Public Theater
  • VIDEO: Tony Winners Benj Pasek & Justin Paul Perform Cut Song from DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • Tam Mutu, Stephanie Umoh and Juliette Goglia to Lead Reading of JANE EYRE Musical
  • Amanda Seyfried Opens Up About Her Onstage Panic Attacks During THE WAY WE GET BY

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com