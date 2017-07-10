'Broadway in the Boros' Series to Premiere Free Outdoor Screening of Disney's NEWSIES

In partnership with the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment's Broadway in the Boros series, 'Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!' will premiere the first outdoor screening of the film on Monday, July 24, 2017 at Williamsbridge Park Oval in the Bronx (3225 Reservoir Oval E).

The evening's programming will begin at 7:00 pm with a special pre-show performance by members of the Broadway cast of Newsies, followed by a fun, audience participation activity with the cast, featuring signature choreography from the show. The screening begins at approximately 8:30pm. This event is family-friendly, free, and open to the public.

The Williamsbridge Park Oval is accessible by subway via the D train, or by Metro North (Williams Bridge station). A rain date is set for July 31, 2017. For more information, please visit the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment website.

'Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!' returns to movie theaters nationwide for a special two-day encore presentation on Saturday, August 5 at 12:55 p.m. and Wednesday, August 9 at 7:00 p.m. (all local times). The cinema event includes special behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast and creators.

Back for a second year, Broadway in the Boros is an initiative of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment to increase access to free Broadway entertainment for New Yorkers living in all five boroughs. The family-friendly musical performances are open to the public and take place throughout the summer in communities that historically have had little access to Broadway entertainment.

Captured live at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre last year, the cinema event features Jeremy Jordan, who currently stars in the television series "Supergirl," reprising the role he created as "Jack Kelly." Fathom Events partners with Disney Theatrical Productions to bring this spectacular stage show back to the big screen.

Tickets for "Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!" can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the film in more than 630 select cinemas. For a complete list of locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Joining Jordan are original Broadway cast members Kara Lindsay as "Katherine," Ben Fankhauser as "Davey" and Andrew Keenan-Bolger as "Crutchie," and NEWSIES North American Tour stars Steve Blanchard as "Joseph Pulitzer," Aisha de Haas as "Medda Larkin," and Ethan Steiner as "Les." Since opening on Broadway in 2011, NEWSIES has played 1,711 performances between Broadway and the North American tour, to more than 2.5 million audience members in 65 cities across the country.

Set in New York City at the turn of the century, NEWSIES is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged 'newsies,' who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. But when publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies newsies from across the city to strike for what's right.

NEWSIES, the new American musical, features a Tony Award-winning score with music by eight-time Academy Award-winner Alan Menken and lyrics by Jack Feldman, a book by four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions. NEWSIES is directed by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, who won a 2012 Tony Award for his work on the show. The entire creative team was reunited to bring the break-out smash musical to audiences across North America.

About the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment encompasses the key economic and creative sectors of film, TV, theater, music, advertising, publishing, digital content and real estate as it relates to these industries. In total, these sectors account for over 305,000 jobs, and an economic output of $104 billion. The office promotes New York City as a thriving center of creativity, issuing permits for productions filming on public property, and facilitating production throughout the five boroughs. It also oversees NYC Media, the largest municipal broadcasting entity in the country including five TV Stations and a radio station with a reach of 18 million households in a 50-mile radius.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is recognized as the leading domestic distributor of event cinema with participating affiliate theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events such as live, high-definition performances of the Metropolitan Opera, dance and theatre productions like the Bolshoi Ballet and National Theatre Live, sporting events like "Canelo Álvarez vs. Julio César Chávez, Jr.," concerts with artists like Michael Bublé, Rush and Mötley Crüe, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics film series, inspirational events such as To Joey With Love and Facing Darkness, and anime titles such as Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes and offers unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 897 locations and 1,387 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

Photo credit: Disney Theatrical Productions

