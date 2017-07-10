Lisa Emery and Frank Wood Star in Playing on Air's Latest Podcast of Lanford Wilson's A BETROTHAL

Claudia Catania, founder and Artistic Director of Playing on Air, has announced the release of Playing on Air's latest podcast: Pulitzer Prize winner Lanford Wilson's 1986 short play, A Betrothal, featuring Lisa Emery (Broadway's Casa Valentina) and Frank Wood (Tony Award winner for Broadway's Side Man).

A Betrothal, directed by Bruce McCarty, is now available for streaming and download along with Playing on Air's entire archive.

Playing on Air offers free podcasts of short plays by major American Playwrights featuring outstanding contemporary actors and directors. Podcasts are released twice a month and each features a short form play followed by a conversation with the artists. Claudia Catania describes Playing on Air as "a public radio show and podcast sharing quality theater for free and on demand."

A Betrothal brings you into the cutthroat world of iris breeding, where delicacy meets domination. Lanford Wilson's classic brings us two competitors, two irises--and one ingenious chance to win. Recorded live at BRIC Arts Media House in Downtown Brooklyn and featuring original music by Tom Kochan, the podcast includes a post-performance conversation moderated by Claudia Catania.

Prior to A Betrothal, Playing on Air's most recent podcast, its 50th, featured Sam Waterston and John Douglas Thompson in Kate Billingsley's A Man of His Time, directed by Estelle Parsons. It is available for streaming and download along with Playing on Air's entire archive, free and on demand.

Previous podcasts have featured Bobby Cannavale, Adam Driver, Julie Halston, Harriet Harris, John Leguizamo, Margo Martindale, Audra McDonald, Debra Monk, Rosie Perez, Kathleen Turner and Michael Urie. Directors have included Doug Hughes, Anne Kauffman, John Rando, Seret Scott, ClauDia Weill and Michael Wilson. Playwrights represented include David Auburn, Christopher Durang, Jesse Eisenberg, Alexandra Gersten-Vassilaros, Arlene Hutton, David Ives, Warren Leight, David Lindsay-Abaire, Lynn Nottage, Paul Rudnick and John Patrick Shanley.

To subscribe to Playing on Air podcasts, click the podcast app that comes loaded on iPhones and iPads and search for Playing on Air. On Android devices, download the Player FM app from the Google Play Store. For more information and instructions, or to download directly from iTunes or stream directly on a computer, visit playingonair.org and click Podcasts.

Playing on Air is made possible by the support of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

Visit Playing on Air's website at playingonair.org. Listen to A Betrothal at playingonair.org/2017/07/09/a-betrothal-by-lanford-wilson. And explore/listen/download the entire Playing on Air archive at playingonair.org/podcast-history.

