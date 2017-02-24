BWW Morning Brief February 24th, 2017 - John Leguizamo Off-Broadway, 'IGUANA' at A.R.T., CONCERT FOR AMERICA and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - February 23, 2017

Jevon McFerrin, the young actor who has portrayed Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton on Broadway as an alternate to the musical's lead Javier Munoz, will step into the role effective immediately while Mr. Munoz takes a medical leave to recover from a physical injury, it has been announced by Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: 19 ANNIES Reunite In Honor of Musical's 40th Anniversary; Perform 'Tomorrow'

by TV News Desk - February 23, 2017

The beloved musical ANNIE has been delighting audiences on stage and screen for forty years and now for the first time, Inside Edition gathered together four generations of actresses who have played the iconic character. (more...)

3) Seize the Day! Disney's NEWSIES Breaks Records, Will Encore in Cinemas Next Month

by BWW News Desk - February 23, 2017

'Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!' three-day cinema event broke ticketing records to become the highest-grossing Broadway event to date from Fathom Events. An estimated 210,250 people saw the event on big screens across the U.S. on February 16, 18 and 22, amounting to $3.47 million in ticket sales. It also now ranks as the No. 2 top-performing title for Fathom Events to-date.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Contends 'You're Making Things Up Again, Donald!' in New Parody Video

by TV News Desk - February 23, 2017

According to Randy Rainbow's newest song parody, President Donald Trump may have a lot in common with BOOK OF MORMON's Elder Cunningham in their tendency to, shall we say, stretch the truth. . (more...)

5) CMT Premieres SUN RECORDS, Based on Tony Winning Musical MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, Tonight

by TV News Desk - February 23, 2017

CMT's limited eight-part scripted series SUN RECORDS, formerly known as 'Million Dollar Quartet' and based on the Tony Award-winning musical, arrives tonight, February 23 at 10 PM ET/PT.. (more...)

This Weekend's Call Sheet:

- John Leguizamo's LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS begins tonight at The Public Theater, while THE VIEW UPSTAIRS bows Off-Broadway on Sunday.

- THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA, starring James Earl Jones, opens this evening at A.R.T.

- And Ramin Karimloo, Will Chase, Andrea Martin and more take part in 'CONCERT FOR AMERICA' on Saturday!

BWW Exclusive: Learn more about Broadway's Hudson Theatre with our in-depth look at the history of the venue!

Photo Credit: Black History Album, The Way We Were

#FridayFunday: Check out Randy Rainbow's latest parody video, channeling THE BOOK OF MORMON in "You're Making Things Up Again, Donald!"

Set Your DVR... for the 89th ACADEMY AWARDS, airing this Sunday! Root on theater nominees Viola Davis, Emma Stone and more, and find out if Lin-Manuel Miranda becomes the youngest-ever EGOT winner. BWW will be bringing you live coverage throughout the broadcast!

What we're geeking out over: The fact that Andrew Lloyd Webber sent a scout to see a musical written by two 15-year-old students in Norwich.

What we're listening to: LaChanze's FEELING GOOD EP, out today ahead of her show at the Highline Ballroom next week!

