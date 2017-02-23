VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Contends 'You're Making Things Up Again, Donald!' in New Parody Video

According to Randy Rainbow's newest song parody, President Donald Trump may have a lot in common with BOOK OF MORMON's Arnold Cunningham in their tendency to, shall we say, stretch the truth. Below, check out Randy's newest video - "You're Making Things Up Again, Donald!"

Randy Rainbow is a comedian, actor, singer, writer and Internet celebrity based in New York and is most notable for his series of humorous YouTube viral videos, including his breakout video, "Randy Rainbow is Dating Mel Gibson". Subsequent viral videos include "Randy Rainbow Works at Chi-fil-A" and "RandyRainbow's Song for Indiana". His videos have appeared regularly on popular blogs such as Towleroad, Queerty, Perez Hilton and VH1's Best Week Ever.Randy was a theatrical critic/interviewer for HX Magazine, one of New York's most prominent gay publications, and has also written for Kathy Griffin. He has hosted and performed in a number of theatrical concerts and benefits for the Broadway, cabaret and gay communities, as well as hosted events for the Tony Awards and for some of New York City's most popular nightspots, including 54 Below, XL Nightclub and Therapy NYC, where his own weekly show ran successfully for 2 years.

Randy can be heard regularly as both a guest and guest co-host on Sirius XM OutQ's "Derek and Romaine Show". "Chewing the Scenery withRandy Rainbow" has been an exclusive web series of the popular theatre site BroadwayWorld.com since 2012. After appearing as a commentator on multiple VH1 television specials, including "The 100 Greatest Songs of the 2000's", Randy was asked by VH1 to create his own web series for VH1.com called "Hashtag RandyRainbow".

