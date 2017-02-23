VIDEO: 19 ANNIES Reunite In Honor of Musical's 40th Anniversary; Perform 'Tomorrow'

The beloved musical ANNIE has been delighting audiences on stage and screen for forty years and now for the first time, INSIDE EDITION gathered together four generations of actresses who have played the iconic character, including Andrea McArdle the original Annie, Sarah Jessica Parker, the third Annie, and Taylor Richardson, the last to take on the role in the recent Broadway revival. And yes, even Sandy made an appearance! Watch the reunion below, including a memorable performance of "Tomorrow."

Andrea McArdle tells Inside Edition: "When you're so impressionable, in those formative years, it's such an amazing thing as a person." Parker also expressed her sentiments for the role, sharing: "[I] watched Andrea and assumed I would never be in Annie. I would certainly never play Annie, and I wouldn't be part of this sort of magical phenomenon that washed over Broadway."

ANNIE is based upon the popular Harold Gray comic strip Little Orphan Annie, with music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and the book by Thomas Meehan. The original Broadway production opened in 1977 and ran for nearly six years, setting a record for the Alvin Theatre (now the Neil Simon Theatre.) It spawned numerous productions in many countries, as well as national tours, and won 7 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The musical's songs "Tomorrow" and "It's the Hard Knock Life" are among its most popular musical numbers.

