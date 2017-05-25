BWW Exclusive: Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole Find Beauty in the World in Track from WAR PAINT Cast Recording

Ghostlight Records will release the Original Broadway Cast Recording of the new musical WAR PAINT - starring two-time Tony Award winners Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole - in digital formats tomorrow, May 26. The CD version will be available online and in stores in mid-July. Click here to pre-order today!

WAR PAINT charts the legendary lives of two trailblazing women - cosmetics entrepreneurs Helena Rubinstein (LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole). WAR PAINTalso features Tony Award nominees John Dossett and Douglas Sills. Dossett portrays Tommy Lewis, Miss Arden's husband and chief marketing officer, and Sills portrays the ambitious Harry Fleming, Madame Rubinstein's clubby confidante and faithful ally.

When the show opened on Broadway last month, it was hailed as "nothing short of flawless" by Entertainment Weekly, and "powerful, political and not to be missed" by Teen Vogue. The Hollywood Reporter raved "I died and went to musical theater heaven."

Below, check out an exclusive track featuring both leading ladies, the Act 2 closer- "Beauty in the World."

