BWW Exclusive: Go Behind the Scenes of COME FROM AWAY's Great Gander Adventure!

Apr. 28, 2017  

Back in October, Come From Away honored the residents of Newfoundland and Labrador and the "come from aways" whose lives inspired the new musical with two special benefit concert performances at Gander's hockey arena, The Steele Community Centre.

Below, BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the first footage from the special trip. Go behind the scenes of the Great Gander Adventure below!

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

