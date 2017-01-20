Hamilton
Jan. 20, 2017  
Anti-Scalping Measures in London Might Be Falling Short for HAMILTON

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this month, in an effort to curb cyber-scalping, the UK hosts to Broadway's mega-hit, Hamilton, launched a brand-new paperless alternative to traditional online ticket purchasing. According to The Daily Mail, the ticketless initiative went live on January 16, when a pre-registered wait list of no less than 110,000 people got priority access to seats for the show.

Though the procedure is presently an experimental venture for West End shows, a version of the system has been implemented at other live entertainment events in order to combat ticket sales in the secondary market. Insiders hoped that the new initiative would help to prevent ticket scalping, but is it working?

According to the Guardian, just hours after they went on sale, tickets originally sold for £37.50 and £127.50 were available on sites like Viagogo for upwards of £3,000.

General sale for the show begins January 30th. Hamilton will begin performances at London's Victoria Palace this November.

