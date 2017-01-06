UK HAMILTON Producers Launch Ticketless Initiative to Curb Cyber-Scalping

The Daily Mail has reported that in an effort to curb cyber-scalping, the UK hosts to Broadway's mega-hi, "Hamilton", will be launching a brand-new paperless alternative to traditional online ticket purchasing.

The ticketless initiative will go live on January 16, when a pre=registered wait list of no less than 110,000 people will get priority access to seats for the show.

Though the procedure is presently an experimental venture for West End shows, a version of the system has been implemented at other live entertainment events in order to combat ticket scalping on the secondary market.

Nick Allott, managing director of Cameron Mackintosh Limited, told The Daily Mail, "'Essentially, you don't get a physical ticket until you get to the theatre, where we will dispense the ticket very quickly, with new technology. Once the seat has been purchased, people will get an email with instructions. They'll know where they are sitting, and everything is confirmed,'

Insiders hope that the new initiative will halt "at least 50 per cent of online scalping."

General sale for the show begins January 30th. "Hamilton" will begin performances at London's Victoria Palace this November.

