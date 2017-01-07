An American in Paris's Matthew Scott to Headline The Black Box BROADWAY SERIES

Broadway's Matthew Scott performs a one-night-only show at THE BLACK BOX, downtown Franklin's theater, music and event venue, on Saturday, January 21. Beginning at 8 p.m., the event is the second in THE BLACK BOX Broadway Series, sponsored by Childs Engineering. The series, new this season, kicked off in November with Tony Award winner Beth Leavel.

Fresh off his Broadway run as Adam Hochberg in An American in Paris, Matthew Scott will perform a solo cabaret show. His Broadway credits also include Jersey Boys, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Actors' Fund), A Catered Affair with Harvey Fierstein, and Sondheim on Sondheim starring Barbara Cook and Vanessa Williams. His regional credits include The Light in the Piazza at the Philadelphia Theatre Company, for which he won the Barrymore Award for Best Supporting Actor; Chaplin (La Jolla Playhouse); A Wonderful Life (Goodspeed Opera House); Eden and Unknown Soldier (The O'Neill Theatre Center); West Side Story (The Muny); Ragtime, My Fair Lady and Carousel (all at Paper Mill Playhouse); Beaches, Company and Side by Side by Sondheim (all at the Signature Theatre); and Legally Blonde, Swing!, LES MISERABLES and Sunset Boulevard opposite Liz Callaway (all for the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera). Television appearances include First You Dream: The Music of Kander & Ebb for PBS, All My Children, and the 2006 and 2009 Tony Awards.

Seating options for THE BLACK BOX Broadway Series feature general admission ($45) and a premiere ticket with reserved table seating ($65). A suburban hub for great music, THE BLACK BOX is located at 15 West Central Street. For tickets and more information, visit www.THEBLACKBOXonline.com or call (508) 528-3370.

