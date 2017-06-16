Aladdin's Courtney Reed to Make Solo Cabaret Debut at Feinstein's/54 Below This Sunday

Courtney Reed, current and original star of Disney's Aladdin on Broadway and veteran of In The Heights and Mamma Mia!, is set to make her solo cabaret debut this Sunday evening at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Having spent the past five years creating the iconic role of 'Princess Jasmine' in Seattle, Toronto and on Broadway, Courtney is ready to share her own story in her first concert, "Confessions of a Broadway Princess," with music director Benjamin Rauhala. Audiences can expect songs and stories from throughout her theatrical career, as well as her favorite pop and theater songs.

Special guests include: Nicholas Christopher (Miss Saigon, Hamilton), Brock Harris (Major Crimes) and Nathan Lucrezio (Aladdin).

Showtime is 7:00pm this Sunday, June 18. Doors open at 5:15pm. Tickets start at $35. For more information, visit 54Below.com.

Courtney Reed created the role of Princess Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway. Prior to that, she was last seen onstage playing Andrea in Once on this Island at Paper Mill Playhouse, directed by Thomas Kail. Other Broadway credits include In the Heights (Carla) and Mamma Mia!. Television: "The Affair," "Law & Order: SVU," "White Collar," "NYC 22," and "CSI: NY." Proud graduate of the Theatre Conservatory of CCPA at Roosevelt University. @RhodesReed.

