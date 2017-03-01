After Fire Cancels PHANTOM, Paris' Mogador Theatre Will Reopen with GREASE

Mar. 1, 2017  
As Broadway World reported last fall, following a fire at the Mogador Theatre on September 25, the opening of The Phantom of the Opera - or (when in Paris) Fantôme de l'Opéra - was cancelled.

Though the theatre will reopen later this year, the show, which was set to star Phantom favorite Sierra Boggess, will not be included in the new lineup.

Beginning September 19, the theatre will present Grease, running through January 31, 2018. For tickets, visit: www.stage-entertainment.fr/grease-billets


