2016 BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards Winners Announced - Jordan Gagnon, Justin John Moniz and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Detroit winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Musical

Justin John Moniz - The Student Prince - Opera Grand Rapids

Best Actor in a Play

Josh Alor - How I Learned to Drive - Stagecrafters

Best Actress in a Musical

Jordan Gagnon - Heathers: The Musical - The Ringwald

Best Actress in a Play

Molly Dorset - Lend Me A Tenor - St. Dunstan's Theatre Guild of Cranbrook

Best Choreography

Jerry Haines - Dreamgirls - Stagecrafters

Best Director of a Musical

Brandy Joe Plambeck - Heathers: The Musical - The Ringwald

Best Director of a Play

Dan Dobrovich - A Midsummer Night's Dream - St. Dunstan's Theatre Guild of Cranbrook

Best Lighting Design

Lucy Meyo - Disney's The Little Mermaid - Stagecrafters

Best Music Direction

Julie Smith Malloy - Dreamgirls - Stagecrafters

Best Musical

Dreamgirls - Stagecrafters

Best Play

How I Learned to Drive - Stagecrafters

Best Production - Play or Musical (touring)

If/Then - National Tour (Broadway in Detroit)

Best Production for Young Audiences

Disney's The Little Mermaid - Stagecrafters

Best Set Design

Obie Burch - Man of La Mancha - St. Dunstan's Theatre Guild of Cranbrook

Best Shakespearean Performance

Larissa Marten - As You Like It - Michigan Shakespeare Festival

Best Shakespearean Production

A Midsummer Night's Dream - St. Dunstan's Theatre Guild of Cranbrook

Best Sound Design

Ryan Lawson - Disney's The Little Mermaid - Stagecrafters

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

Related Articles