2016 BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards Winners Announced - Jordan Gagnon, Justin John Moniz and More!
Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Detroit winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!
Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.
And the winners are....
Best Actor in a Musical
Justin John Moniz - The Student Prince - Opera Grand Rapids
Best Actor in a Play
Josh Alor - How I Learned to Drive - Stagecrafters
Best Actress in a Musical
Jordan Gagnon - Heathers: The Musical - The Ringwald
Best Actress in a Play
Molly Dorset - Lend Me A Tenor - St. Dunstan's Theatre Guild of Cranbrook
Best Choreography
Jerry Haines - Dreamgirls - Stagecrafters
Best Director of a Musical
Brandy Joe Plambeck - Heathers: The Musical - The Ringwald
Best Director of a Play
Dan Dobrovich - A Midsummer Night's Dream - St. Dunstan's Theatre Guild of Cranbrook
Best Lighting Design
Lucy Meyo - Disney's The Little Mermaid - Stagecrafters
Best Music Direction
Julie Smith Malloy - Dreamgirls - Stagecrafters
Best Musical
Dreamgirls - Stagecrafters
Best Play
How I Learned to Drive - Stagecrafters
Best Production - Play or Musical (touring)
If/Then - National Tour (Broadway in Detroit)
Best Production for Young Audiences
Disney's The Little Mermaid - Stagecrafters
Best Set Design
Obie Burch - Man of La Mancha - St. Dunstan's Theatre Guild of Cranbrook
Best Shakespearean Performance
Larissa Marten - As You Like It - Michigan Shakespeare Festival
Best Shakespearean Production
A Midsummer Night's Dream - St. Dunstan's Theatre Guild of Cranbrook
Best Sound Design
Ryan Lawson - Disney's The Little Mermaid - Stagecrafters
