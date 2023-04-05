Zoe Birkett Will Lead the UK Tour of THE BODYGUARD

Zoe Birkett will star as Rachel Marron in the award-winning international smash hit musical THE BODYGUARD, when the show plays the Hawth Theatre, Crawley (Monday 24 - Saturday 29 July 2023), Bournemouth Pavilion (Monday 7 - Saturday 12 August 2023), Newcastle Theatre Royal (Tuesday 15 - Saturday 19 August 2023), Cheltenham Everyman Theatre (Monday 21 - Saturday 26 August 2023) and Norwich Theatre Royal (Monday 28 August - Saturday 2 September 2023). www.thebodyguardmusical.com.

Zoe Birkett is no stranger to the role, having previously starred as Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard during the production's 2015 tour. She can currently be seen as Kim in The Great British Bake Off Musical at the Noël Coward Theatre. Zoe recently played the role of Arabia in the original cast of Moulin Rouge the Musical in London's West End for which she won the BroadwayWorld award for Best Supporting Performer in a Musical. Other West End credits include Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Dion in Hair, Acid Queen in Tommy, and Thriller Live. At sixteen years old, she became the highest placed female contestant in the first series of ITV's Pop Idol.

Zoe will star alongside Emmerdale and Hollyoaks star Ayden Callaghan as Frank Farmer, with Emily-Mae as Nicki Marron, John Macaulay as Bill Devaney, Graham Elwell as Tony, James Groom as Sy Spector, Marios Nicolaides as Stalker and Fergal Coghlan as Ray Court. The role of Fletcher will be shared by Kaylenn Aires Fonseca, Iesa Miller, Frankie Keita and Reneo Kusi-Appauh.

The cast is completed by Alexandros Beshonges, Kayne Gordon, Jack Hardwick, Kalisha Johnson, James Lee Harris, Samantha Mbolekwa, Abbie Quinnen, Kellie Rhianne, Charlotte Scally, Yiota Theo and Marco Venturini.

Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don't expect is to fall in love. A romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a host of irresistible classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest hit songs of all time - I Will Always Love You.

Based on Lawrence Kasdan's 1992 Oscar nominated Warner Bros. movie starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD, directed by Thea Sharrock with book by Oscar winning Alex Dinelaris, had its world premiere at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End and was nominated for four Olivier Awards. A sell out 18 month UK and Ireland tour followed, before the show returned to the West End at the Dominion Theatre ahead of a second sell out tour of the UK and Ireland in 2018/19. To date, THE BODYGUARD has played to over 3.6 million people in 15 countries and 45 US cities. Countries include the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea, China, Canada, Italy, Australia, Spain, France, the US, Austria and Japan.

Tour Dates

Monday 24 July - Saturday 29 July 2023

Crawley, Hawth Theatre

www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

Monday 7 August - Saturday 12 August 2023

Bournemouth Pavilion

www.bournemouthpavilion.co.uk

Tuesday 15 August - Saturday 19 August 2023

Newcastle Theatre Royal

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

Monday 21 August - Saturday 26 August 2023

Cheltenham Everyman Theatre

www.everymantheatre.org.uk

Monday 28 August - Saturday 2 September 2023

Norwich Theatre Royal

www.norwichtheatre.org