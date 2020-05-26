York Theatre Royal and BBC Radio York Perform The York Mystery Plays

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Yorkshire Post has reported that BBC Radio York is collaborating with York Theatre Royal to put The York Mystery Plays on air.

The York Mystery Plays are a cycle of 48 plays covering a series of events from the creation to the Last Judgment.

They were performed in York from the mid-fourteenth century until their suppression in 1569. The modern day tradition of performing them was brought back in the 1950s.

The audio versions of the plays will include 'Adam and Eve', 'The Flood part 1', 'The Flood part 2' and 'Moses and Pharaoh'. The first one will be performed on Sunday, June 7.

Juliet Forster, director of the series shared, "The York Mystery Plays are part of the DNA of this city.

"They belong to the people of York, and have brought people together to create, perform, watch, laugh and cry since the 14th century.

"The longevity of these potent plays clearly demonstrates how vital the collective act of storytelling is and has always been to human beings, and how much we need to explore and reflect together on our experiences and understanding of the world.

"We're determined to keep doing this in spite of the lockdown. So, these plays seem exactly the right choice to pick up, find a new way to create, communicate afresh and encourage one another with."

