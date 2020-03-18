In light of latest Government advice to avoid public gatherings, the Young Vic has made the arrangement that the next event in its YV:IDemystify series, YV: IDemystify - What's Blocking You? will be live-streamed from the Young Vic today, Wednesday 18 March, 4pm - 6pm, in partnership with ArtsMinds. This free, live-streamed discussion will see Artistic Director of the Young Vic Kwame Kwei-Armah in discussion with speakers Muriel McClymont and Danny Rahim. The discussion will be chaired by Young Vic Creative Associate Teunkie Van Der Sluijs.

Kwame Kwei-Armah said: "'YV: IDemystify - What's Blocking You?' was originally programmed as a space for theatre-makers to come together and talk about the difficulties they encounter on their paths, when work didn't quite work the way it was hoped it would. Given the unprecedented time we now find ourselves in, the urgency to hold this forum with ArtsMinds, Muriel and Danny, to give people a space to talk about resilience, did not just seem important - it was vital.

We hope that by moving the discussion from the Young Vic into a digital sphere today, more people can join us from wherever they are right now, to share together and support each other. We don't promise to have all the answers at this point, but holding a conversation is a good way to start."

YV:IDemystify is a free programme of specialist events for theatre creators and makers which aims to promote the sharing of best practice models around the creation of theatre work, to help open up new pathways in the industry and to provide a toolkit for theatre makers navigating their creative journeys.

This particular event in the series, YV: IDemystify What's Blocking You? in partnership with ArtsMinds, looks at the difficulties theatre-makers encounter on their paths, and aims to create a safe environment in which to think through strategies of overcoming them, and re-orienting thinking about them. The live stream from the Young Vic Facebook page will take the form of a four-way discussion between the speakers, with those watching remotely invited to join the discussion by submitting questions and comments. Wherever possible, the speakers will aim to direct theatre-creators to avenues where they may be able to access further support or guidance.





