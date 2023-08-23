YOU HEARD ME Comes to Battersea Arts Centre in September

Performances run Wednesday 27 September – Saturday 14 October 2023.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE, Performed by the West End Cast Photo 1 Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE
Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting TH Photo 2 Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting THE BOOK THIEF
Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity Photo 3 Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity
Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year Photo 4 Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year

YOU HEARD ME Comes to Battersea Arts Centre in September

After the success of the show’s 2021-22 tour, writer, theatre-maker, and artist Luca Rutherford (Learning How to Die, ARC Stockton; Hold On Let Go; Summerhall) will bring her impassioned performance piece You Heard Me to Battersea Arts Centre, before embarking on an autumn tour. Exploring the complex and messy ways in which we connect to our internal power, Luca’s story of resilience and self-discovery empowers audiences to honour themselves by taking up space and finding their own voice.

Are you listening?  You Heard Me is a true story that celebrates a single moment of noise that allowed creator and performer Luca Rutherford to escape an attack.  This moment made her understand what it means to occupy space, to heal and be part of something much bigger than herself.  A theatrical experience about refusing to be silenced and the power to re-make, re-mould and disrupt, You Heard Me follows one woman’s journey to reclaiming the space she occupies.

Luca comments, You Heard Me is rooted in my own personal story of sexual violence, specifically of escaping rape, and at the same time it is rooted in the messiness of connecting to your power, which is something I think we can all relate to. The show revolves around the confusing and non-linear journey to honouring ourselves enough to truly take up space, even in the quietest of ways. The team and I haven't hidden from the darkness of this story, but that is always at play with a magnetic sense of power and the capacity for joy within this. I want to draw attention to the relationship between harnessing the power of your voice, being heard and in return listening to others. Resilience becomes greater when it, and ourselves, are held in community. The performance contains a lot of physical theatre, and has an incredible integrated lighting and sound design, giving the audience a visceral experience that hopefully leaves them feeling fired up.

You Heard Me is a poignant celebration of how we can help ourselves and each other find our voices – creating small ripples of change that become the catalyst for wider impact. Through the messy journey of finding her power, Luca presents a story we can see ourselves in, and experience the joy of connecting to our self-worth even when we feel small.

You Heard Me is for anyone who has been underestimated. Anyone who has been told to shut up.  Anyone who has been afraid to walk home.

This production is co-commissioned by The Albany, Battersea Arts Centre, Cambridge Junction, Northern Stage and Theatre in the Mill.

Please note all performances will be relaxed – audiences are invited to move around if you need to, and if you need to leave the performance, you will be allowed to return when you feel ready.



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Join The Theatre Royal Brighton Team For Free Puppet Making Workshops In The City This Sum Photo
Join The Theatre Royal Brighton Team For Free Puppet Making Workshops In The City This Summer

Whilst restoration of the iconic façade of Theatre Royal Brighton continues on New Road, the theatre's Creative Learning team are out and about in the city running free workshops for children and families!

2
Upcoming Performances Revealed For emilyn claid, UNTITLED Photo
Upcoming Performances Revealed For emilyn claid, UNTITLED

Emilyn is a queer performer in her eighth decade, with a career as a choreographer, writer, director and teacher stretching back to the 1960s. In emilyn claid, UNTITLED, her first solo work in 20 years, she welcomes the fears of endings, teasing with what it means to bow out, the irony of living in an old body and what's real and what's imagined.

3
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre and Creative Black Country Launch New Volunteer Scheme Photo
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre and Creative Black Country Launch New Volunteer Scheme

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre in partnership with Creative Black Country and Wolverhampton Volunteers has launched a volunteering scheme beginning in October. The scheme will provide work experience and opportunities for people living in the local community and help combat loneliness.

4
THE GREAT BIG DINOSAUR SHOW Comes to Oxford University Museum Photo
THE GREAT BIG DINOSAUR SHOW Comes to Oxford University Museum

Rua Arts presents the premiere of The Great Big Dinosaur Show at Oxford University Museum from 23 to 24 October 2023, giving young dino fans the chance to combine a half-term museum trip with a joyful blast of interactive live entertainment

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer Video Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End Video
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House Video
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
EL MAGO POP
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You