World Premiere of New Musical GOLDA Comes to The Tabernacle Theatre

Bird&Carrot Productions proudly presents the world premiere of GOLDA, a heartfelt and immersive musical story that follows the inspiring journey of a Ukrainian artist and refugee who fled her home to find hope in a foreign land.

Golda Amirova's life took an unexpected turn when war shattered her world. Once brimming with joy, love, and music, it was now filled with the deafening cacophony of death and destruction. GOLDA tells her story through loss and transformation, highlighting unwavering courage, determination, resilience, and the profound power of art.

Beautifully performed by Golda, a Ukrainian singer and composer of Jewish descent, the moving true story of her personal experience as a Ukrainian refugee in the UK blends Ukrainian, English, Hebrew, Russian, and Yiddish music into a rich tapestry of emotions.

These harmonious threads unite cultures and minds, evoking the universal themes of love, loss, and hope. Golda said; 'The story we convey is not only my personal one. Over the past two years, it has become a shared experience for hundreds of thousands of individuals who were abruptly compelled to drastically transform their lives - leaving their homelands to escape the ravages of war, resulting in the loss of everything they held dear. It requires immense resilience to embark on a fresh start, to maintain faith in a brighter future, and to stand firm against devastation and loss. I am hoping that our show can help people discover that resilience within themselves.'

The production is a collaboration between Golda, visionary director Pavlo Bondarenko, an internationally recognised Ukrainian choreographer, and Alexandrina Markvo, the creative producer and director of the London-based music, art, and theatre production company, Bird&Carrot Productions.

To bring the show's immersive narrative to life, Golda will be joined by six musicians, each a virtuoso in their own right, and four sensational contemporary dancers.

Alexandrina Markvo, the creative producer, said; 'What captivated me first and foremost was Golda's talent, and her personal story touched me deeply. Before the war, she had a successful career in her homeland, Ukraine. But I am confident that she has everything it takes to become an international star, and it is an honor for me to introduce her to the London audience. Golda comes from Odessa, an amazingly multicultural city with a pronounced Jewish heritage. Working on this show has given me the opportunity to pay tribute to my own Ukrainian and Jewish roots. We managed to assemble a unique international team of talented individuals from different countries, united by their aversion to war. Together, they have created a performance that reflects the pain and hope of the times we are all experiencing now.'

GOLDA is more than just a show, it's a powerful testament to the strength of the human spirit and the amazing capacity of art to heal and inspire.

Pavlo Bondarenko, the director, said; 'It is important to let people know how every Ukrainian feels nowadays and how our lives have changed because of the war. We aim to express the indomitable love for life that binds us all, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in the exhilarating music, captivating dance routines, and sparkling Odessa humor. We seek to convey not just our pain and moments of sorrow, but also our unwavering faith in the ultimate triumph of love and the power of art to heal traumas and unite people. Life must go on, despite the immense sacrifices and losses.'

The creative team includes dramaturge Anna Rulevskaya and production designer Nina Kobiashvili. Adding an extra layer of elegance to this remarkable production, Golda's lead dress has been designed by the renowned fashion visionary, David Koma, who was deeply moved by the importance of supporting this production and the powerful message it conveys.

The world premiere of GOLDA will be at The Tabernacle Theatre in London on November 28th and 29th 2023 before going on tour in January 2024. All profits from the ticket sales will be transferred to the Ukrainian KINDERVELT fund, an organisation committed to providing immediate psychological support to children impacted by the conflict zones in Ukraine.




