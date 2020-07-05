Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Postpones CINDERELLA Pantomime Until December 2021

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has today announced that their 2020 pantomime CINDERELLA, has been postponed until December 2021.

CINDERELLA is the first pantomime to be produced by the theatre in over three decades and due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the creative teams have been unable to collaborate together to deliver the first-class pantomime audiences have come to expect.

The safety and welfare of the audience, artists and employees was also a key factor in the decision to postpone. Over 60,000 people attend The Grand's annual pantomime, with a large proportion of those tickets purchased by schools and families, including young children.

Adrian Jackson, CEO and Artistic Director said, "It has been an enormously difficult decision to postpone this year's pantomime which, during the lifetime of the Grand Theatre, has become a tradition loved by many generations of families. We will continue to work hard during the next eighteen months, and we will present our spectacular pantomime during the festive season next year.

CINDERELLA is one of the most magical pantomimes and we will create something very special for Grand Theatre audiences.

It will be very sad not to be welcoming our loyal patrons to panto this Christmas, however I encourage audiences to please stay with us for 2021, which I know will be a fantastic year."

Ticket holders have been automatically transferred to the equivalent performance with the same seats next year. The theatre will send individual correspondence to everyone affected outlining the options available.

Pantomime sponsor Dudley Zoo and Castle has also pledged its support by transferring their sponsorship to next year.

All remaining productions for 2020 have either been transferred to new dates or have been cancelled. West End hits EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE and 9 TO 5 will be amongst the first shows to open at the Grand in the New Year.

For tickets please visit www.grandtheatre.co.uk

