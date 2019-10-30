Whitney Houston Tribute Announces Spectacular Christmas Return To The West End 

Critically acclaimed international stage sensation Whitney - Queen of the Night will return to London's Savoy Theatre for two festive special performances - following its hit West End debut.

The production had its West End premiere in front of a full house at the Savoy in March, with further packed shows in June and July.

Now, due to the huge demand for the stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time, the show will return to The Savoy Theatre on Sunday, December 1 and Sunday, December 15 for the Christmas spectaculars.

Whitney - Queen Of The Night stars Elesha Paul Moses (Whitney - Queen Of The Night tour, What's Love Got To Do With It?, The Voice, The X Factor) in the title role, supported by a stunning live band.

Speaking about the show's West End success and newly announced shows, Elesha said: "Performing in front of sell-out audiences in the West End has been fantastic, we have had such an overwhelming response to the show at the Savoy.

"We can't wait to be back in December and to help celebrate the Christmas festive season with our fans, while celebrating the amazing talent that was Whitney Houston."

The outstanding concert production has toured extensively across the UK and Europe for the past three years and promoters Cuffe and Taylor are delighted to have given the show its West End premiere.

The Savoy audience can enjoy three decades of nostalgic hits, including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I'm Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, My Love Is Your Love, So Emotional Baby, Run to You, Saving All My Love, How Will I Know, Million Dollar Bill, The Greatest Love Of All, and many more.

Elesha added: "Whitney - Queen Of The Night is a magnificent show, celebrating the life and music of a phenomenal performer. I love being able to step into the limelight to perform as Whitney on the West End stage.

Ben Hatton, Cuffe and Taylor Director of Theatre Touring, said: "Whitney - Queen Of The Night has been a huge success in the West End, with The Savoy Theatre's audiences loving the show. It really is stunning, and our Christmas performances are going to be the perfect party nights out. So, if you Wanna Dance With Somebody, we'll see you there."

Before her death in 2012, Whitney had been hailed as the most awarded artist of all time, by Guinness World Records - with six Grammy Awards and 30 Billboard Music Awards among her 415 titles.

Whitney - Queen Of The Night is an unmissable evening paying homage to one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with a sensational cast and a stunning live band.





