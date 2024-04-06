West End's MJ THE MUSICAL Cancels Performances as Myles Frost and Two Understudies Fall Ill

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to The Telegraph, performances of the West End production of MJ the Musical were canceled on the evenings of Tuesday, April 2nd and Wednesday, April 3rd, as Myles Frost and understudies Kieran Alleyne and Kwame Kandekore fell ill.

In order for the show to go on, the production flew out Jamaal Fields-Green, the current understudy on the North American tour, who made his West End debut on Thursday night, April 4th.

The multi-Tony Award®- winning musical began performances at the West End's Prince Edward Theatre last month, and will continue through December 7th.

Starring Myles Frost, MJ is centred around the making of Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Going beyond his singular moves and signature sound, it offers a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted him into legendary status.

Created by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, this new musical features some of the most iconic songs in music history, including Billie Jean, Beat It. Man in the Mirror, and Smooth Criminal.