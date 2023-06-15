West End Theatres Will Dim Lights in Memory of Glenda Jackson

Theatres will dim their lights for 2 minutes at 7pm on Friday 16 June.

SOLT/UKT has announced that West End theatres will dim their lights for the passing of Glenda Jackson.

The statement reads:

 Following the sad news of the passing of legendary actress and politician Glenda Jackson, West End theatres will dim their lights for 2 minutes at 7pm on Friday 16 June, in her memory.  

Jackson was a five-time Olivier Award nominee and had a lifelong career on both stage and screen. 

Hannah Essex, co-Chief Executive of the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, said, “The theatre world mourns the loss of the late Glenda Jackson, whose work touched so many generations. We are proud to celebrate her incredible legacy in the West End.” 

 Glenda Jackson has won the Academy Award for Best Actress twice, receiving the first for her role as Gudrun Brangwen in the romantic drama film Women in Love (1970) and the second for her role as Vickie Allessio in the romantic comedy film A Touch of Class (1973). She also garnered praise for her performances as Alex Greville in the drama film Sunday Bloody Sunday (1971) and Elizabeth I in the BBC television serial Elizabeth R (1971), winning two Primetime Emmy Awards for the latter. In 2018, she won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her role in a revival of Edward Albee's Three Tall Women, thus becoming one of the few performers to have achieved the "Triple Crown of Acting" in the US.

Read her full obituary here.



