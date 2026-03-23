West End Theatres Will Dim Lights in Honor of Robert Fox

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West End theatres will dim their lights for two minutes at 7pm on Wednesday 25 March in honour of Robert Fox, on what would have been his birthday.

Robert Fox was one of the most distinguished producers of his generation, with a career spanning theatre, film, and television. His work encompassed major productions in the West End and on Broadway, including Chess, The Lady in the Van, Skylight, The Audience, and The Boy From Oz. He also served as an executive producer on The Crown, and his film credits included The Hours.

Kash Bennett, President of the Society of London Theatre, said, “Robert Fox was one of the defining producers of British theatre, whose work on stage and screen left a lasting mark on our cultural life. He brought extraordinary judgement, taste, and distinction to an exceptional body of work, and earned the deep respect and affection of colleagues across our industry.

“On behalf of SOLT & UK Theatre, I send our deepest sympathies to Robert's family, friends, and colleagues, and to the many people across our industry who will feel his loss.”

Fox's work in theater extends across a wide range of projects, including the original 1984 production of Chess, and Anything Goes starring Elaine Paige. Over his decades as a producer, he has presented the likes of Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Helen Mirren, and Vanessa Redgrave on Broadway and West End stages. Read his full obituary here.