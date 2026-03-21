Broadway and West End Producer, and THE CROWN EP Robert Fox Dies at 73; Hugh Jackman Pays Tribute

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Robert Fox, a producer on Broadway and West End shows, and the executive producer of Netflix's The Crown, died at 73, according to Deadline.

His wife Fiona Golfar, who confirmed the death on Friday, said her husband died "in exactly the way he planned: at home looking out to his flower-filled garden surrounded by his wife and five children on a glorious spring afternoon."

"It was the epitome of an elegant Robert Fox production," Golfar said.

Fox's work in theater extends across a wide range of projects, including the original 1984 production of Chess, and Anything Goes starring Elaine Paige. Over his decades as a producer, he has presented the likes of Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Helen Mirren, and Vanessa Redgrave on Broadway and West End stages.

A frequent collaborator of Fox's, Hugh Jackman paid tribute to the man in a Facebook post Friday.

"Robert Fox was an integral part of my life, both personally and professionally. He was an exceptional father and husband," Jackman wrote. "He had the unique ability to make everyone feel seen and heard. Robert gave of himself and expected nothing in return. Through the best of times, and yes, the worst of times too, Robert was there."

Jackman explained that his and Fox's "brotherhood started" while working on The Boy from Oz. He also said that Fox's "creativity and leadership helped lead to the worldwide success of [his] arena tour The Man, The Music, The Show."

"As a producer, his contributions to theater, not only in the United Kingdom, but the world over, were unmatched," Jackman said. "He had a unique way of seeing 'the big picture.' Robert’s dedication to the performing arts was unmatched. ... Robert was a role model. A supportive force to all who knew and loved him. His extraordinary career spanned decades. That’s because Robert was one of one."