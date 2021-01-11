West End Stars to Unite For GATSBY: A MUSICAL Concert

Former Spandau Ballet frontman, Ross William Wild (Elvis Presley in Million Dollar Quartet) and Olivier nominated actress, Charlotte Wakefield (Spring Awakening; The Sound of Music), will take on the famed roles of Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan in a digital concert rendition of Gatsby A Musical, following sell-out live success and an Offie nomination for Best New Musical. This captivating socially-distanced revival will be filmed in the historic Cadogan Hall and made available to stream online from Friday 12th to Sunday 14th February 2021.

The new concert production also stars leading West End talent, including four-time Olivier Award nominee Emma Williams (Mrs Henderson Presents; Zorro), and Marc Antolin (Little Shop of Horrors; Flying Lovers of Vitebsk).

Further casting includes Blake Patrick Anderson (RENT; Be More Chill), Chanice Alexander-Burnett (Motown the Musical; Beautiful - the Carol King Musical), Lauren Chinery, Robert Grose, Oliver Mawdsley, Tristan Pegg and Marc Rhys. If you're excited by the stellar line up, you can even grab a VIP ticket and be whisked backstage to see the cast preparing for the show.

Adapted by director Linnie Reedman, and with music and lyrics by Joe Evans, this unmissable piece brings F Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel to life for a semi-staged concert experience. Vibrant characters, popped corks, and infectious rhythms collide with personal conflicts and lost loves in this tragedy of the vanishing jazz era.

When Daisy Buchanan revisits Jay Gatsby's mansion seven years after leaving that world behind, she is trying to confront her past by reliving the dream she shared with Gatsby. But where is he? With themes of loss, disappointment and ultimately hope for a better tomorrow, Gatsby, is surprisingly resonant with the 'roaring twenties' we find ourselves in once again.

Writer and Director, Linnie Reedman, comments, Gatsby has become, over the years, synonymous with glamour, glitz and parties. What a lot of people forget, however, is that the 'Roaring Twenties' came immediately after a World War. And a global pandemic. It was a period of upheaval and great change. I think the story of a crushed American dream, juxtaposed against individual hope and optimism is essentially pertinent today.

Gatsby has previously been staged at the Crazy Coqs, the King's Head, Riverside Studios, the Leicester Square Theatre, Theatre Royal Windsor and The Other Palace.

Dates Friday 12th - Sunday 14th February 2021, 7.30pm

Running Time 2 hours 15 minutes (including interval)

Tickets can be purchased online at www.webgig.tv for £20. Early bird tickets are available for £15 if booked before Friday 5th February