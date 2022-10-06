Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

West End Stars Headline ASSEMBLE! A Celebration Of Music And Songs From The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Featuring classic songs from iconic Marvel films such as 'Guardians of the Galaxy', 'Iron Man', 'The Avengers' and more.

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 06, 2022  

West End Stars Headline ASSEMBLE! A Celebration Of Music And Songs From The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Suit up and Assemble for a super evening, celebrating the songs and music from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Featuring stars from London's West End and beyond!

With classic songs from iconic Marvel films such as 'Guardians of the Galaxy', 'Iron Man', 'The Avengers' and newer Marvel Films / TV Shows such as 'Thor: Love and Thunder', 'WandaVision', 'Loki' and more, you'll be in for an out of this world treat! If you're a Marvel Fan this is must see fan cabaret that you don't want to miss!

VENUE - The Union Theatre

DATE - 13 November 2022

TIME - 7.30pm

TICKETS - https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201596®id=4&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Funiontheatre.biz%2Fshow%2Fassemble%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
£15.00

RUNNING TIME - 120 mins

CAST

Dean Antoni

Alex Aram

Tyler Davis - Back to the Future

Ryan Downey - Little Fiends

Rebecca Gilliland - Wicked

Maya Kristal Tenenbaum - The Bands Visit

Jessica Lim - Zorro

Abby McKinlay - Grads sing Sondheim

Ayesha Patel - Broken Wings

Curtis Patrick - Pretty Woman

Jo Stephenson - Les Miserables

Ollie Wray - Les Miserables

Jacob Young - Mamma Mia

CREATIVES

Director & Producer

Ayesha Patel

Musical Director

Dan Warren





More Hot Stories For You


THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE Adds Additional PerformancesTHE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE Adds Additional Performances
October 6, 2022

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe in the West End, which has already been seen by over 100,000 people have added two additional performances over the festive season – matinees on 14 December 2022 and on 4 January 2023. 
& JULIET, COME FROM AWAY, WICKED and More to Take Part in Inaugural Schools Theatre Day& JULIET, COME FROM AWAY, WICKED and More to Take Part in Inaugural Schools Theatre Day
October 6, 2022

Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre is launching Schools Theatre Day, an initiative created to encourage schools back into the theatre following the pandemic. Theatres across the country will be highlighting the opportunities for school trips on social media using #SchoolsTheatreDay.
Mousetrap Theatre Projects to Offer Free Theatre Education Resources For SchoolsMousetrap Theatre Projects to Offer Free Theatre Education Resources For Schools
October 6, 2022

London-based theatre education charity, Mousetrap Theatre Projects, has announced free educational resources for schools. Collaborating with the producers and creative teams of outstanding current theatre productions, these education packs are designed to give students a glimpse 'behind the scenes' and a deeper understanding of the production.
Ballo Arthur Pita's TEN SORRY TALES London Premiere Announces CastingBallo Arthur Pita's TEN SORRY TALES London Premiere Announces Casting
October 6, 2022

Award-winning Director and Choreographer Arthur Pita returns to the Lilian Baylis Studio, Sadler’s Wells this month to present the London premiere of TEN SORRY TALES, a dance theatre production with live music on stage based on the book of short stories by Mick Jackson. Playing from Thursday 27 to Saturday 29 October with two shows daily, TEN SORRY TALES offers the perfect half term treat for children and adults alike (ages 8+).
New Venues Announced For UK And Ireland Tour of MY FAIR LADYNew Venues Announced For UK And Ireland Tour of MY FAIR LADY
October 6, 2022

Further venues have been announced for the UK and Ireland tour of Bartlett Sher's critically acclaimed and multi award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's much loved MY FAIR LADY. The sumptuous production will visit Sunderland Empire (1st - 11th February), Bristol Hippodrome (14th - 25th February), Birmingham Hippodrome (8th - 19th March) and finally Manchester Palace (22nd March - 1st April).