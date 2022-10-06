West End Stars Headline ASSEMBLE! A Celebration Of Music And Songs From The Marvel Cinematic Universe
Featuring classic songs from iconic Marvel films such as 'Guardians of the Galaxy', 'Iron Man', 'The Avengers' and more.
Suit up and Assemble for a super evening, celebrating the songs and music from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Featuring stars from London's West End and beyond!
With classic songs from iconic Marvel films such as 'Guardians of the Galaxy', 'Iron Man', 'The Avengers' and newer Marvel Films / TV Shows such as 'Thor: Love and Thunder', 'WandaVision', 'Loki' and more, you'll be in for an out of this world treat! If you're a Marvel Fan this is must see fan cabaret that you don't want to miss!
VENUE - The Union Theatre
DATE - 13 November 2022
TIME - 7.30pm
TICKETS - https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201596®id=4&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Funiontheatre.biz%2Fshow%2Fassemble%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
£15.00
RUNNING TIME - 120 mins
CAST
Dean Antoni
Alex Aram
Tyler Davis - Back to the Future
Ryan Downey - Little Fiends
Rebecca Gilliland - Wicked
Maya Kristal Tenenbaum - The Bands Visit
Jessica Lim - Zorro
Abby McKinlay - Grads sing Sondheim
Ayesha Patel - Broken Wings
Curtis Patrick - Pretty Woman
Jo Stephenson - Les Miserables
Ollie Wray - Les Miserables
Jacob Young - Mamma Mia
CREATIVES
Director & Producer
Ayesha Patel
Musical Director
Dan Warren