West End Stars Headline ASSEMBLE! A Celebration Of Music And Songs From The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Suit up and Assemble for a super evening, celebrating the songs and music from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Featuring stars from London's West End and beyond!

With classic songs from iconic Marvel films such as 'Guardians of the Galaxy', 'Iron Man', 'The Avengers' and newer Marvel Films / TV Shows such as 'Thor: Love and Thunder', 'WandaVision', 'Loki' and more, you'll be in for an out of this world treat! If you're a Marvel Fan this is must see fan cabaret that you don't want to miss!

VENUE - The Union Theatre

DATE - 13 November 2022

TIME - 7.30pm

TICKETS - https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201596®id=4&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Funiontheatre.biz%2Fshow%2Fassemble%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

£15.00

RUNNING TIME - 120 mins

CAST

Dean Antoni

Alex Aram

Tyler Davis - Back to the Future

Ryan Downey - Little Fiends

Rebecca Gilliland - Wicked

Maya Kristal Tenenbaum - The Bands Visit

Jessica Lim - Zorro

Abby McKinlay - Grads sing Sondheim

Ayesha Patel - Broken Wings

Curtis Patrick - Pretty Woman

Jo Stephenson - Les Miserables

Ollie Wray - Les Miserables

Jacob Young - Mamma Mia

CREATIVES

Director & Producer

Ayesha Patel

Musical Director

Dan Warren