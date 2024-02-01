Wendi Peters Will Star as 'Mother Superior' in the SISTER ACT UK and Ireland Tour

The producers of the award-winning production of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL have announced that stage and screen star Wendi Peters will play ‘Mother Superior' in the UK and Ireland tour, from Tuesday 28 May 2024 at the Buxton Opera House.

Wendi joins the company in Buxton, before playing Northampton, Chester, Grimsby, Eastbourne, Blackpool, Canterbury, Bath, Bournemouth, Torquay, Darlington, Nottingham, Swansea and Liverpool.

Wendi Peters said, “I'm so thrilled to be joining the ‘sisterhood', getting out on tour again, and visiting some wonderful places with this fabulous show. I'm excited to get going with Mother Superior and this great, feel good show!”

The cast also includes Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier, Alfie Parker as Eddie Souther, Ian Gareth-Jones as Curtis Jackson, and Eloise Runnette as Sister Mary Robert, alongside Isabel Canning, Julie Stark, Phillip Arran, Kate Powell, Elliot Gooch, Michalis Antoniou, Callum Martin, Esme Laudat, Amber Kennedy, Harvey Ebbage, Joseph Connor, Ceris Hine, Sheri Lineham, Corrine Priest and Samuel John-Humphreys.

Wendi Peters is best known for her role as the iconic Cilla Battersby Brown in ITV's Coronation Street, as well as series regular Cook Jenkins in CBBC's Hetty Feather. Alongside her screen work, her many stage credits include Diane in the European premiere of You Are Here at the Southwark Playhouse, Madame Latour in the National Tour of John Cleese's Bang Bang, Mrs Baskin in the West End premiere of Big The Musical at the Dominion Theatre, and national tours of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, White Christmas, Quartet, Oh, What A Lovely War! and Rutherford & Son.

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney's Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson, Kevin McCollum, Gavin Kalin, Front Row Productions, Evolution Productions, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Robbie Wilson and Curve.

Tour Dates

Monday 27 May – Saturday 1 June 2024

BUXTON OPERA HOUSE

www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

On Sale Now

Starring Wendi Peters as Mother Superior* and Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

*Wendi Peters will not be performing on Monday 27 May.

Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 June 2024

THE SANDS CENTRE, CARLISLE

www.betterboxoffice.co.uk/the-sands-centre

On Sale Now

Starring Wendi Peters as Mother Superior and Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 10 – Saturday 15 June 2024

ROYAL AND DERNGATE, NORTHAMPTON

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

On Sale Now

Starring Wendi Peters as Mother Superior and Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 24 – Saturday 29 June 2024

STORYHOUSE, CHESTER

www.storyhouse.com

On Sale Now

Starring Wendi Peters as Mother Superior and Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Tuesday 2 – Saturday 6 July 2024

GRIMSBY AUDITORIUM

www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk

On Sale Now

Starring Wendi Peters as Mother Superior and Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 8 – Saturday 13 July 2024

CONGRESS THEATRE, EASTBOURNE

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

On Sale Now

Starring Wendi Peters as Mother Superior and Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 15 – Saturday 20 July 2024

WINTER GARDENS, BLACKPOOL

www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

On Sale Now

Starring Wendi Peters as Mother Superior and Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 5 – Saturday 17 August 2024

THEATRE ROYAL, BATH

www.theatreroyal.org.uk

On Sale Now

Starring Wendi Peters as Mother Superior and Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 19 – Saturday 24 August 2024

BOURNEMOUTH PAVILION

www.bournemouthpavilion.co.uk

On Sale Now

Starring Wendi Peters as Mother Superior and Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 26 – Saturday 31 August 2024

PRINCESS THEATRE, TORQUAY

www.atgtickets.com/venues/princess-theatre-torquay

On Sale Now

Starring Wendi Peters as Mother Superior and Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 9 – Saturday 14 September 2024

DARLINGTON HIPPODROME

www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

On Sale Now

Starring Wendi Peters as Mother Superior and Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 16 – Saturday 21 September 2024

THEATRE ROYAL, NOTTINGHAM

www.trch.co.uk

On Sale Now

Starring Wendi Peters as Mother Superior and Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 23 – Saturday 28 September 2024

SWANSEA GRAND THEATRE

www.swanseagrand.co.uk

On Sale Now

Starring Wendi Peters as Mother Superior and Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 30 September – Saturday 5 October 2024

LIVERPOOL EMPIRE

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire

On Sale Now

Starring Wendi Peters as Mother Superior and Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier