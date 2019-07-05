Weightlifting Returns to the Royal Albert Hall With TheÂ World's Strongest Man Arena Tour

The World's Strongest Man Arena Tour will bring the world's oldest sport back where it all began, 119 years after the Royal Albert Hall hosted the first ever weightlifting competition.

As the "crowning jewel of the tour", The Strongman Classic will form a key Giants Live qualifying event, with a variety of feats including genuine world record attempts.

The event will feature historic lifts likely to include the Pillars of Hercules, Circus Dumbbell and Atlas Stones, and will take direct inspiration from the Hall's 1901 weightlifting show - which was judged by strongman legend Eugen Sandow and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Lucy Noble, Artist Director of the Royal Albert Hall, said: "Over 100 years later and the Hall is still hosting the world's greatest range of shows - rock and pop, classical, sumo, chess-boxing,tennis and now a professional strongman competition. We can't wait to see these athletes Raise the Roof, literally."

Darren Sadler, Giants Live Director, added: "We couldn't ask for a more perfect setting to celebrate the oldest sport in the world. To bring our athletes to this iconic venue and the very same stage where Eugen Sandow once stood - it is a significant moment for the sport and will be the crowning jewel in the 2020 World's Strongest Man Arena Tour."

Previous athletes have included current World's Strongest Man Martins Licis, Game of Thrones star The Mountain Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, deadlift-record-breaking Beast Eddie Hall, and young hopeful Mateusz Kieliszkowski.

The Strongman Classic will be filmed for December 2020 broadcast on Channel 5.

Ticket pre-sale for the Royal Albert Hall's Friends & Patrons opens 18 July. Tickets on sale at 10am on 19 July 2019.





