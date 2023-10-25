Wayne McGregor's THE DANTE PROJECT Returns to Covent Garden Next Month

Performances run 18 November – 2 December 2023.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024 Photo 3 THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024
Rob Madge's MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in February 2024 Photo 4 MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in 2024

Wayne McGregor's THE DANTE PROJECT Returns to Covent Garden Next Month

This November, The Dante Project returns to the Royal Opera House. Created by Resident Choreographer of The Royal Ballet Wayne McGregor, the work opened to critical acclaim in 2021 and now receives its much-anticipated first revival. 

 

Imaginative, introspective and compelling, The Dante Project is inspired by Dante Alighieri's Divine Comedy. It follows the poet's journey as he traverses through the shifting spheres of the afterlife – from the drama of Inferno, to the dazzling spheres of Paradiso with their endless configurations of light. The production is a major collaboration between trailblazing forces of the contemporary arts scene, and features a commissioned score by composer-conductor Thomas Adès, design by artist Tacita Dean, lighting design by Lucy Carter and Simon Bennison, and dramaturgy by Uzma Hameed. 

 

Upon its premiere in 2021, The Dante Project received 5* reviews, and won both the South Bank Sky Arts Award for Dance, and the Outstanding Creative Contribution prize in the Critics' Circle National Dance Awards.  

 

The first act of the work, Inferno: Pilgrim, premiered in July 2019 at the Music Center in Los Angeles as part of The Royal Ballet's international tour. The full three-act ballet received its world premiere as part of the 700th anniversary celebrations of the poet's death in 2021, and was McGregor's first full-length ballet since Woolf Works (2015).    

 

This Season Royal Ballet Principal dancers William Bracewell and Ryoichi Hirano will make their debuts in the role of Dante. This role was originally created on former Royal Ballet Principal Edward Watson. Watson was appointed Royal Ballet Répétiteur to the Principal Artists after his retirement in 2021 and has coached the dancers for this much-anticipated revival.  




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
SOLT and UK Theatre Propose Theatre Energy Efficiency Grant Scheme Photo
SOLT and UK Theatre Propose Theatre Energy Efficiency Grant Scheme

SOLT and UK Theatre have shared their list of priorities for an incoming government, which includes supporting and enhancing critical cultural infrastructure by increasing capital funding for the theatre estate to make energy efficiency adaptations.

2
Laura Mvula to Join Angélique Kidjo For 40th Anniversary Concert At Royal Albert Ha Photo
Laura Mvula to Join Angélique Kidjo For 40th Anniversary Concert At Royal Albert Hall

Special guests Laura Mvula, Youssou N’Dour, and Ibrahim Maalouf will join Angélique Kidjo for her concert at the Royal Albert Hall on 17 November 2023. The Beninese singer-songwriter and five-time Grammy Award winner will be holding a celebration of her 40-year career, performing her greatest hits accompanied by her band and the Chineke! Orchestra.

3
Monique Ashe-Palmer and Yasmin Taheri Lead The Cast of New Play £1 THURSDAYS Photo
Monique Ashe-Palmer and Yasmin Taheri Lead The Cast of New Play £1 THURSDAYS

SIX's Monique Ashe-Palmer and RSC's Yasmin Taheri lead the cast of £1 THURSDAYS, the new play from Kat Rose-Martin.

4
THE AYES HAVE IT is Coming to the West End For a Special One-Off Performance Photo
THE AYES HAVE IT is Coming to the West End For a Special One-Off Performance

The hit Edinburgh Fringe Show The Ayes Have It is coming to the West End in a special one-off performance. The production will be performed at the Leicester Square Theatre on November 21st. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House Video
Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House
Watch the Trailer for the Royal Opera House Live's THE NUTCRACKER Video
Watch the Trailer for the Royal Opera House Live's THE NUTCRACKER
Inside CABARET at the Kit Kat Club's Gala Night Video
Inside CABARET at the Kit Kat Club's Gala Night
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
I NEED THAT
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
CHICAGO

Recommended For You