Watch: U.ME: THE COMPLETE MUSICAL Launches on BBC

The BBC World Service’s original musical ‘U.Me: The Complete Musical’ has launched globally on BBC World Service’s YouTube channel, BBC Sounds, all major podcast providers and BBC iPlayer.

The complete musical tells the story of two young strangers, Rose and Ryo, who meet online and fall in love during the pandemic. As things return to normal after the lockdowns, their relationship takes an unexpected turn and Rose takes on the deepest challenge of her life.

‘U.Me: The Complete Musical’ sees Stephen Fry return as very special guest narrator, and the fantastic Anoushka Lucas and Martin Sarreal reprise their main roles as Rose and Ryo. Cat Simmons and Kamilla Fernandes have also joined the cast as Anya and Jade, Rose’s mom and sister.

Watch the full musical below:

Special guest narrator Stephen Fry says: “I am delighted to be a part of U.Me: a project which has not only grown into a full musical experience, but which has also expanded the depth of emotion the musical portrays. U.Me shows us the reality of the pandemic and its effects on many people’s mental health. It explores those themes with real sensitivity, and it’s a privilege to be involved in a piece of work with such an important message. Not only that, but the music and performances are truly joyful.”

With the pandemic as the backdrop, ‘U.Me: The Complete Musical’’s central love story has relatable themes for young people everywhere: career crisis, loneliness, the meaning of friendship, fear, loss and hope.

Showrunner Simon Pitts says, “The pandemic invited us all to look at our lives and think about doing them better, or at least doing them differently. Rose and Ryo in ‘U.Me: The Complete Musical’ dare to do that, and both somehow come out the other side stronger.”

Animation director and producer Dan Masterton adds, “I chose stylised animation because I wasn’t looking for a representation of actual real life, I was looking for a way to convey characters’ emotions — almost as if the pictures themselves are music. ‘U.Me: The Complete Musical’ is the story that we’ve all been through in some way in the last few years, and I wanted people to be able to really feel their own experience in it.”

U.Me: The Complete Musical’ boasts a new original soundtrack, which is performed by the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra. The Book is by Simon Pitts and Theo Jamieson, the music and lyrics have been written by Theo Jamieson (The Famous Five, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) and the music has been produced by music producer Steve Levine, who has worked with the likes of Culture Club, The Beach Boys, The Clash and many more. The film is a stylized character animation produced and directed by Dan Masterton at Mighty Pie Creative Studio. The Showrunner is Simon Pitts.

‘U.Me: The Complete Musical’ is out now on BBC World Service, BBC Sounds, YouTube and all major podcast providers.



