Watch: COME FROM AWAY Releases New Music Video of 'Me and the Sky'

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

A brand new music video has been created for the West End production of Come From Away! 'Me and the Sky' is performed by Alice Fearn.

Watch below!

Winner of every major Best Musical award when it opened in the West End in March 2019, Come From Away tells the remarkable and inspiring true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of 9/11, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but as uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Twenty years ago on 11 September 2001, the world stopped. On 12 September and in the years following, their stories of kindness, generosity and love have moved us all.

The international hit musical has celebrated sold-out, record-breaking engagements on Broadway, in Canada, throughout Australia, and on a 60-city North American Tour.

Tickets for Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre are available via comefromawaylondon.co.uk.