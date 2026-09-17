WITHIN to Return to Sadler's Wells with Aditi Mangaldas

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

On 27 and 28 November, contemporary Kathak choreographer and performer Aditi Mangaldas will return to the UK to give two performances of WITHIN, a signature work for her company, at Sadler's Wells Theatre. These are the first performances of the work here since 2014.

Mangaldas was working in the studio in 2012 when the horrific rape and murder of a 23-year-old student – who was named Nirbhaya, meaning fearless in Hindi, as her real name was not allowed to be released – took place on a bus in Mangaldas' home city of Delhi. WITHIN is her response to this barbaric act which although condemned worldwide continues to be repeated in various forms.

Mangaldas is known for distinctive movement vocabulary – its contemporary dance aesthetic drawing on the dizzying spins, percussive footwork and dynamic phrasing of classical Indian dance form Kathak.

Impelled by the Nirbhaya case, Mangaldas she uses her virtuoso skills to create an intense and contemplative work exploring the duality within all of us, where humanity and brutality, masculine and feminine, good and bad, connect. WITHIN goes from darkness to light in two distinct yet connected works, KNOTTED and UNWRAPPED.

KNOTTED, the opening part, is a dark vision set to an apocalyptic recorded soundtrack by Ish Shehrawat + diFfuSed beats (Sound Reasons). Eleven dancers, including Mangaldas herself, are subject both to their own brutality and that of others. The dancers struggle to cross the stage, endlessly turning and falling, trapped in a Kathak technique stretched to breaking point. A lone dancer – Mangaldas – shakes, starts and twitches.

She wants the audience to feel the horror of it throughout the interval.

In the second part, UNWRAPPED, the dancers step into the aftermath in classical Kathak mode, joined by percussion players and a singer on stage. With the dancers' faces wrapped, the work unravels into elegant formal shapes, with mesmerising Kathak spins and rhythmic footwork. A central solo for Mangaldas showcases her exquisite storytelling, while her narration of poetry is taken up by the musicians - the music for UNWRAPPED was composed by Mahesh Vinayakram.

Mangaldas says: “Two major factors influenced my response to the horror of the Nirbhaya case and the choreography of WITHIN. One was a quote from Indian philosopher J. Krishnamurti: “To understand yourself you must create a mirror that reflects accurately what you are”. The second was the Jain Siddha sculpture. It's a cutout, a negative image, and it represents the transformation that can happen with what is already within each of us. If you hold the sculpture up to the sky, eternity is what you experience. However, if you hold it up to a wall or a lock, then there is no way out, you are locked up within. The concluding section of WITHIN refers to a poem by Hazrat Shah Niaz which says that if we find the humanity within us, then our lives reflect love and beauty everywhere. That is how the entire piece moves from darkness to light.”

Considered a maverick in India, Mangaldas is unafraid to confront social and present-day concerns. Her work was last seen at Sadler's Wells Theatre in 2024 in MEHEK, an unspoken love story created and performed with Aakash Odedra. She presented her acclaimed solo productions FORBIDDEN, an exploration of female sexual desire, in 2023 and her classical Kathak solo production, IMMERSED in 2017 at the Sadler's Wells Theatre. She also presented her group choreography 'Inter_rupted' in 2016 for the Dance Umbrella Festival at the Barbican Centre.



Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 18 Hrs 18 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming