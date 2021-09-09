WICKED, BRING IT ON!, and More Revealed for Full Performance Schedule of WEST END LIVE 2021

With just over a week to go until West End LIVE transforms London's Trafalgar Square into an open air theatre like no other, the schedule of performances across the weekend has been released.

This year's performances will take place during the weekend of Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 of September.

Check out the full schedule here.

2021's event will see the best line-up in West End LIVE history, with previously unannounced Wicked performing alongside debuts from long-running favourites Hamilton and The Book Of Mormon - as well as a plethora of new hit shows including Disney's Frozen, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, The Prince Of Egypt, Dear Evan Hansen, Back To The Future: The Musical, Pretty Woman: The Musical and many more.

Other newly revealed acts include Vanara The Musical, Bring It On The Musical, What's New Pussycat?, Pippin, Roles We'll Never Play, The Barricade Boys, Best Of British Pop, Children Of Eden 30th Anniversary Concert, Queenz - The Show With Balls!, Stop The Show - Mark Read, MTFestUK2021, Ben Stock's West End Sing-a-long and Ferris & Milnes.

The full roster of Magic Radio presenters hosting the West End LIVE stage has also been unveiled - comedian, actor and presenter Jason Manford and West End legend Ruthie Henshall join previously announced Emma B, Tom Price and Sonali Shah.

West End LIVE, a co-production between the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and Westminster City Council, will remain free and unticketed as in previous years. To keep everyone safe, however, all attendees aged 18 and over will be asked to demonstrate their Covid status to gain entry to the event.

West End LIVE will be BSL interpreted by Sue MacLaine, Marco Nardi and Caroline Richardson.