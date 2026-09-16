WHAT WE DO WHEN WE CAN'T DANCE to Be Presented at Marylebone Theatre
DreamArts Rep Company's new production fuses theatre, film, original music and lyricism in a coming-of-age story performed by young artists from refugee backgrounds.
DreamArts Rep Company will bring its new production What We Do When We Can't Dance to Marylebone Theatre in London on Sunday, October 11 at 6 p.m.
Fusing theater, film, original music and lyricism, the production is a coming-of-age story exploring friendship, first love and the choices that shape the future.
The story follows James, who dreams of living in the city. After finishing his exams, he leaves home to move to London with his persuasive but unreliable older brother, Jackie. In doing so, James leaves behind a blossoming relationship with his next-door neighbor Stella and his childhood best friend, Moses.
On the night of James' 18th birthday, a revelation from Moses threatens his understanding of his relationships, loyalties and plans for the future.
What We Do When We Can't Dance is performed by a company of young artists from refugee backgrounds. The performers collectively devise the company's narratives, characters, music and movement, creating original productions that combine multiple forms of storytelling.
DreamArts is a London outreach charity delivering creative and therapeutic projects for young people. DreamArts Rep Company tours its productions to theaters across the UK while also delivering workshops with local communities. The project aims to provide young people from refugee backgrounds with a creative network while helping arts organizations develop connections with refugee communities in their areas.
What We Do When We Can't Dance will be presented Sunday, October 11 at 6 p.m. at Marylebone Theatre, 35 Park Road, London. Admission is free, with tickets available through Eventbrite.
Photo Credit: Panchsheel Gaikwad
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