WEST END LIVE Confirms 2024 Dates

West End LIVE has confirmed it will return to Trafalgar Square this summer.

Enjoy performances from London’s most celebrated West End musicals and discover exciting new shows at West End LIVE, live and free in Trafalgar Square on 22-23 June 2024.

Theatre’s biggest stars will perform some of London’s leading musicals and must-see new shows.

This event is free, unticketed and very popular.

Enjoy all the highlights from 2023 at West End LIVE 2023 - YouTube

West End LIVE is presented by Westminster City Council and the Society of London Theatre with support from the Mayor of London and sponsors.

