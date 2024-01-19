WEST END LIVE Confirms 2024 Dates

The musical extravaganza returns to London from 22-23 June

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer Photo 1 Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April Photo 2 TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April
Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host The Stage Awards 2024 Photo 3 Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host the Stage Awards 2024
Video: Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and the Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final B Photo 4 Video: The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows

WEST END LIVE Confirms 2024 Dates

West End LIVE has confirmed it will return to Trafalgar Square this summer.

Enjoy performances from London’s most celebrated West End musicals and discover exciting new shows at West End LIVE, live and free in Trafalgar Square on 22-23 June 2024.

Theatre’s biggest stars will perform some of London’s leading musicals and must-see new shows.

This event is free, unticketed and very popular.

Enjoy all the highlights from 2023 at West End LIVE 2023 - YouTube

West End LIVE is presented by Westminster City Council and the Society of London Theatre with support from the Mayor of London and sponsors.

For more information, click here.



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Mark Strong and Lesley Manville to Star in Robert Ickes OEDIPUS Photo
Mark Strong and Lesley Manville to Star in Robert Icke's OEDIPUS

Oedipus, a new adaptation created by Robert Icke after Sophocles, is set to have a West End run. Learn additional details and see how to purchase tickets!

2
VIDEO: Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre Photo
VIDEO: Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre

Get a first look at Till The Stars Come Down, which plays in the Dorfman Theatre from 24 January. Till the Stars Come Down is a passionate, heartbreaking and hilarious portrayal of a larger-than-life family struggling to come to terms with a changing world, written by former writer-in-residence Beth Steel and directed by Bijan Sheibani. 

3
VIDEO: New Trailer For The National Theatre Lives DEAR ENGLAND Photo
VIDEO: New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND

Get a first look at a new trailer for The National Theatre will release two new National Theatre Live's Dear England.

4
WOW Girls Festival to Conclude UK Tour at Buckingham Palace Photo
WOW Girls Festival to Conclude UK Tour at Buckingham Palace

WOW Girls Festival concludes its UK tour with a special event at Buckingham Palace featuring Her Majesty The Queen.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Indira Varma and Rami Malek to Star in OEDIPUS in London in 2025Indira Varma and Rami Malek to Star in OEDIPUS in London in 2025
Exclusive 24hr Presale for INSTRUCTIONS FOR A TEENAGE ARMAGEDDONExclusive 24hr Presale for INSTRUCTIONS FOR A TEENAGE ARMAGEDDON
Guest Blog: Patch Plays' Anastasia Bunce and Grace Joy Howarth on Activism Through Theatre in BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS, at Southwark PlayhouseGuest Blog: Patch Plays' Anastasia Bunce and Grace Joy Howarth on Activism Through Theatre in BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS, at Southwark Playhouse
Jodie Comer: 'I Would Love to Do a Musical'Jodie Comer: 'I Would Love to Do a Musical'

Videos

Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre Video
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND Video
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND
Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SPAMALOT
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You