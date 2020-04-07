WE WILL ROCK YOU UK Tour Announces Rescheduled Dates and New Venues For 2021

Following the closure of all UK theatres, the 2020 UK tour of Queen & Ben Elton's smash hit musical 'We Will Rock You' has been rescheduled for early 2021.

The producers of 'We Will Rock You' did not want to disappoint fans who had bought tickets, so they have been working hard to reschedule as many of the shows as possible giving people something to look forward to in these unsettling times.

The musical extravaganza will once again rock theatres across the UK from January next year, playing many of the original 2020 dates and several additional venues too. Kicking off in Cardiff on 18 January, the tour will then play in Milton Keynes, Southend, Stoke, Bristol, Wimbledon, Bournemouth, Ipswich, Bromley, York, Newcastle, Northampton, Peterborough, Norwich, Reading, Liverpool, Birmingham and Southsea - with more dates to follow. Details of how to exchange tickets will follow in the coming weeks.

Brian May said: "Happy to say our magnificent UK tour of 'We Will Rock You', the Rock Theatrical, will rise again! The virus has had us all on the run - but Live Theatre will win in the end!!! Keep hold of your bookings and The Vibe will be yours in 20201!"

Roger Taylor added: "This is great news, I'm so pleased to see the show on the road again."

Ben Elton agreed: "I was so pleased to get the great news that 'We Will Rock You' is to be remounted next year after being forced to close mid tour and I hope Queen's incredible music can help to make us feel like Champions again."

'We Will Rock You' has seen unprecedented success in theatres and arenas all around the world since it began in 2002 and this 2020 UK tour has been no exception. The show has received continuous rave reviews and standing ovations in every town and city it has visited, and will be ready to pick up exactly where it left off in January 2021.

'We Will Rock You' 2021 UK Tour Dates

18/01/2021 - 23/01/2021 Cardiff: Wales Millennium Centre

25/01/2021 - 30/01/2021 Milton Keynes: Milton Keynes Theatre

01/02/2021 - 06/01/2021 Southend: Cliffs Pavilion

08/02/2021 - 13/02/2021 Stoke: Regent Theatre

15/02/2021 - 20/02/2021 Bristol: Hippodrome

22/02/2021 - 27/02/2021 Wimbledon: New Wimbledon Theatre

01/03/2021 - 06/03/2021 Bournemouth: Pavilion

08/03/2021 - 13/03/2021 Ipswich: Regent Theatre

15/03/2021 - 20/03/2021 Bromley: Churchill Theatre

22/03/2021 - 27/03/2021 York: Grand Opera House

29/03/2021 - 03/04/2021 Newcastle: Theatre Royal

05/04/2021 - 10/04/2021 Cardiff: Wales Millennium Centre

12/04/2021 - 17/03/2021 Northampton: Royal & Derngate

19/04/2021 - 24/04/2021 Peterborough: New Theatre

26/04/2021 - 01/05/2021 Norwich: Theatre Royal

03/05/2021 - 08/05/2021 Reading: Hexagon

10/05/2021 - 15/05/2021 Liverpool: Empire

17/05/2021 - 29/05/2021 Birmingham: Hippodrome

31/05/2021 - 05/06/2021 Southsea: Kings Theatre





